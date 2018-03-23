RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  23 Mar 2018 17:56 |  By RnMTeam

Shawn Mendes returns with new single 'In My Blood'

MUMBAI: After teasing the track earlier this week, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes returns with the triumphant new single In My Blood. Co-produced by Shawn with Teddy Geiger and co-written by both alongside long-time collaborators Scott Harris and Geoff Warburton, In My Blood is an empowering rock anthem about having the will to overcome featuring Shawn’s most vulnerable, honest lyrics to date. The track is the first from Shawn’s highly-anticipated third album via Island Records and will be debuted on The Late Late Show with James Corden next Wednesday, 28 March.

In My Blood is the first new music released by Shawn since 3x Platinum hit There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back in April 2017. The track scored Shawn his second #1 single at Top 40 radio and on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart, joining 7x Platinum single Stitches. With There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back, Shawn also became the first artist to ever have had three #1 singles at AC radio before the age of 20. Throughout his career, Shawn has achieved 2 #1 album debuts with Handwritten (2015) and Illuminate (2016), 2 Platinum albums, and 7 consecutive Platinum and multi-Platinum singles. Worldwide, he has sold over 10 million albums, 100 million singles, and has amassed over 11 billion song streams and 4 billion YouTube views. Shawn has completed two sold-out world tours with over one million tickets sold, selling out legendary arenas including NYC’s Madison Square Garden, Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, and London’s O2 Arena in minutes. He topped Billboard’s “21 Under 21” in 2017 and has been featured on Forbes “30 Under 30,” Spotify’s “25 Under 25,” and Time Magazine’s “Most Influential Teens” for 4 consecutive years. In February 2018, ROI Influencer Media recognized Shawn as the #1 Most Influential Artist and #1 Most Influential Teen across all social media platforms.

Tags
Shawn Mendes In My Blood The Late Late Show with James Corden Handwritten Illuminate There’s Nothing Holdin' Me Back
Related news
Press Releases | 01 Sep 2017

Holland states 'Demons' is a dark track about a troubled soul

MUMBAI: Having gained critical acclaim from the likes of The Line Of Best Fit, Going Solo , Press Play Okay and Lost Culture amongst others for her most recent release Forget Your Name earlier this year, Amsterdam born artist Holland blasted back into the scene with one of the cult emerging track

read more
Press Releases | 01 Mar 2017

DVBBS continue fire streak with remix of Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson's 'Just Hold On'

MUMBAI: Chances are you've heard a lot about DVBBS recently.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Dec 2016

Shawn Mendes to release 'Live at Madison...' on Friday

MUMBAI: As a gesture to thank his fans for supporting him in 2016, singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes will be releasing his album 'Live at Madison Square Garden' on Friday.

read more
Press Releases | 02 Dec 2016

Seeb releases music video for 'What Do You Love' ft Jacob Banks

MUMBAI: Norwegian electro pop trio Seeb announce the release of their music video for ‘What Do You Love’ featuring British singer Jacob Banks, out now via Universal Music.

read more
Press Releases | 03 Nov 2016

Vh1 brings The Europe Music Awards fever to India

MUMBAI: This November, get ready for one of the most sought after award ceremonies, as The Europe Music Awards are all set to bring the best in music entertainment to Indian televisions!

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0 crowns the best of the indie talent at a dazzling grand finale night

MUMBAI: Radio City captivated Indie Music lovers at the grand finale of, ‘Jockey presents Radio Cread more

Press Releases
MY FM presents 'Inquilab Zindabad' on Bhagat Singh's death anniversary

MUMBAI: On the 87th death anniversary of Bhagat Singh today, MY FM is doing a special show dedicaread more

News
BARC Week 11: 9X Jalwa scales down

MUMBAI: In Week 11 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), 9XM slips dowread more

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi ranks as number 1 FM brand in IRS 2017

MUMBAI: As per the latest IRS data released recently, Radio Mirchi has once again emerged as theread more

Press Releases
BIG FM and Thwink launch 'Duck Se Dude' this cricket season

MUMBAI: BIG FM continues to deliver clutter-breaking original content, on-air and digitally onceread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group