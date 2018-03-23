Shawn Mendes returns with new single 'In My Blood'

MUMBAI: After teasing the track earlier this week, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes returns with the triumphant new single In My Blood. Co-produced by Shawn with Teddy Geiger and co-written by both alongside long-time collaborators Scott Harris and Geoff Warburton, In My Blood is an empowering rock anthem about having the will to overcome featuring Shawn’s most vulnerable, honest lyrics to date. The track is the first from Shawn’s highly-anticipated third album via Island Records and will be debuted on The Late Late Show with James Corden next Wednesday, 28 March.

In My Blood is the first new music released by Shawn since 3x Platinum hit There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back in April 2017. The track scored Shawn his second #1 single at Top 40 radio and on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart, joining 7x Platinum single Stitches. With There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back, Shawn also became the first artist to ever have had three #1 singles at AC radio before the age of 20. Throughout his career, Shawn has achieved 2 #1 album debuts with Handwritten (2015) and Illuminate (2016), 2 Platinum albums, and 7 consecutive Platinum and multi-Platinum singles. Worldwide, he has sold over 10 million albums, 100 million singles, and has amassed over 11 billion song streams and 4 billion YouTube views. Shawn has completed two sold-out world tours with over one million tickets sold, selling out legendary arenas including NYC’s Madison Square Garden, Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, and London’s O2 Arena in minutes. He topped Billboard’s “21 Under 21” in 2017 and has been featured on Forbes “30 Under 30,” Spotify’s “25 Under 25,” and Time Magazine’s “Most Influential Teens” for 4 consecutive years. In February 2018, ROI Influencer Media recognized Shawn as the #1 Most Influential Artist and #1 Most Influential Teen across all social media platforms.