RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  22 Mar 2018 17:48 |  By RnMTeam

Nucleya and ViceVersa play to thousands at D.Y. Patil Grounds

MUMBAI: On Wednesday evening, Mumbai/Bengaluru-based hip-hop/live electronica act ViceVersa and India’s most popular bass musician Nucleya played to over seven thousand ecstatic fans, at D.Y. Patil Grounds, Navi Mumbai, at the annual college festival Aura, with Red Bull Music Presents Nucleya and ViceVersa.

Kicking things off was ViceVersa, a hip-hop/bass/rock and roll band comprising Bengaluru-based music producer Manas Ullas, and Mumbai-based musicians Rohit Pereira, aka P-Man, and Sidd Coutto. Since the release of their self-titled debut EP in November 2012, the band has become a consistent name in the club and music festival circuit across the country. On the night, they played some of their most popular songs, including Chal HattAll I Need and Rowdy.

Taking over from ViceVersa was Nucleya, who was met with a roar from the audience as he took the stage. A name that needs no introduction in the Indian music circuit, in just the last four years Nucleya has released two EPs and two albums, filled a stadium to capacity – in what went down as one of the most ground-breaking gigs in India – released an album with a gig on the streets during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, and featured in a Red Bull Media House documentary about his life, Ride To The Roots. At the show, Nucleya played some of his most popular tracks such as Laung GawachaAkkad BakkadScene Kya HaiJungle Raja and Bangla Bass.

The next Red Bull Music show features the iconic rock band Pentagram, and DJ/producer Gurbax, with Red Bull Music Presents Pentagram and Gurbax at MJC Grounds, Manipal, on 24 March.

Tags
ViceVersa Nucleya D.Y. Patil Grounds Aura Red Bull Music Manas Ullas Rohit Pereira P-Man Sidd Coutto Chal Hatt All I Need Rowdy Ride To The Roots Laung Gawacha Akkad Bakkad Scene Kya Hai Jungle Raja Bangla Bass Pentagram Gurbax Manipal
Related news
holi
Press Releases | 30 Jan 2018

Percept Live presents Bollyboom Holi Bash 2018

MUMBAI: Percept Live the creators of Sunburn, ranked as big as Tomorrowland and Ultra Miami festival as per IMS APAC Business Report 2014 and after a successful festival this year, Percept Live brings to you the second edition of Bollyboom Holi Bash.

read more
Press Releases | 02 Jan 2018

Ola Sunburn an apt musical wrap up for 2017

MUMBAI:  The musical crescendo raised on the penultimate day of ' Ola Sunburn Festival 2017' as KSHMR kicked off his set with the official Sunburn 2017 anthem, Shiva composed with The Golden Army.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Dec 2017

Rap legend Wiz Khalifa took India by storm at TIMEOUT 72, Goa on Day 2

MUMBAI: For the third day running, TIMEOUT 72 festival goers were unified and inspired by the uplifting melodies and irresistible beats flowing through Vagator's milky sands.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Dec 2017

Red Bull Music to celebrate 15 years of 'The Bunker in India' in January 2018

MUMBAI: Two-city tour will travel to Mumbai and Bangalore and features lectures and showcases with DJ and founder of The Bunker, Bryan Kasenic, resident DJ Mike Servito and producer Antenes, among other activities.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Dec 2017

Pioneering Alt-electro Rock Band Pentagram announce their return

MUMBAI: Early pioneers of indie in the country, Pentagram announce their return to the stage with a headlining performance at Bacardi NH7 Weekender on the 10th of December 2017.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM presents 'Inquilab Zindabad' on Bhagat Singh's death anniversary

MUMBAI: On the 87th death anniversary of Bhagat Singh today, MY FM is doing a special show dedicaread more

News
BARC Week 11: 9X Jalwa scales down

MUMBAI: In Week 11 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), 9XM slips dowread more

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi ranks as number 1 FM brand in IRS 2017

MUMBAI: As per the latest IRS data released recently, Radio Mirchi has once again emerged as theread more

Press Releases
BIG FM and Thwink launch 'Duck Se Dude' this cricket season

MUMBAI: BIG FM continues to deliver clutter-breaking original content, on-air and digitally onceread more

News
Fever FM launches Café Irshad with Irshad Kamil

MUMBAI: Music and radio are a best combination amongst all.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group