Nucleya and ViceVersa play to thousands at D.Y. Patil Grounds

MUMBAI: On Wednesday evening, Mumbai/Bengaluru-based hip-hop/live electronica act ViceVersa and India’s most popular bass musician Nucleya played to over seven thousand ecstatic fans, at D.Y. Patil Grounds, Navi Mumbai, at the annual college festival Aura, with Red Bull Music Presents Nucleya and ViceVersa.

Kicking things off was ViceVersa, a hip-hop/bass/rock and roll band comprising Bengaluru-based music producer Manas Ullas, and Mumbai-based musicians Rohit Pereira, aka P-Man, and Sidd Coutto. Since the release of their self-titled debut EP in November 2012, the band has become a consistent name in the club and music festival circuit across the country. On the night, they played some of their most popular songs, including Chal Hatt, All I Need and Rowdy.

Taking over from ViceVersa was Nucleya, who was met with a roar from the audience as he took the stage. A name that needs no introduction in the Indian music circuit, in just the last four years Nucleya has released two EPs and two albums, filled a stadium to capacity – in what went down as one of the most ground-breaking gigs in India – released an album with a gig on the streets during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, and featured in a Red Bull Media House documentary about his life, Ride To The Roots. At the show, Nucleya played some of his most popular tracks such as Laung Gawacha, Akkad Bakkad, Scene Kya Hai, Jungle Raja and Bangla Bass.

The next Red Bull Music show features the iconic rock band Pentagram, and DJ/producer Gurbax, with Red Bull Music Presents Pentagram and Gurbax at MJC Grounds, Manipal, on 24 March.