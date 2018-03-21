RadioandMusic
Press Release |  21 Mar 2018 16:43 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Soumita Saha dedicated a song to Alka Yagnik on her Birthday

MUMBAI: 'You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming’, said Pablo Neruda. No matter how much experiments are performed with music you can't stop melody from blooming mellifluously and touching the core of heart. Bollywood’s melody queen Alka Yagnik, whose unparalleled melody reigned the music industry for more than a decade celebrated her 52nd birthday yesterday. The Bollywood legend has had a record-breaking career that has seen her deliver some of the most marvelous songs of the modern era.

The Agar Tum Saath Ho singer is a National Film Award winner is one of the most versatile singers in the Indian music industry. Not only is she popular for singing Bollywood songs, but Alka has also sung in Gujarati, Odia, Assamese, Manipuri, Nepali, Rajasthani, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam songs.

Ace Singer  from Kolkata and Youth Icon Soumita Saha whose international debut Ishq became a massive hit has come up with a musical video titled Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna in an attempt to pay tribute to legendary songstress. The song happens to be a remake version of the tittle track of the movie Kabhi Alvida Na Keh Na, which was released in the year 2006. 

Watch the song below:

In the words of Soumita, "I have no intention to attempt for a remixed version of a song which is written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. I would rather say it is a remake with a different musical arrangement. The unprecedented euphony of Alka Yagnik’s voice shall remain evergreen".

She further adds, "Honestly, all of us are acquainted with love at first sight concept, but falling in love with a song after listening to it for the first time is uncommon. Staying in love with it for 12 years sounds rare, but it is true. I was in school when Kabhi Alvida Na kehna was released. I grew up listening to Alka ji’s songs. I was not old enough to feel the depth of melancholy this beautiful song bears. The melody of the song and the melancholic expression blended with Alka ji’s divine voice enthralls me even today. I couldn't think of any other song, when it came to dedicating a song to the living legend on her Birthday.”

The song has been released by Best Of City of Joy to celebrate Alka Yagnik’s Birthday absolutely for music lovers who love listening to compositions of Golden Era of Bollywood. The Musical Arrangement used in the song is created by Tom Bailey and used with his permission. The song has been Recorded and mixed by Rana Mondal at Studio RJ.

