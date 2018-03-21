Logic’s Bobby Tarantino Ii Debuts at #1 on Billboard 200

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, Grammy®-nominated artist Logic – among the top streaming artists in the world with billions of streams to date – rockets to a #1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart with Bobby Tarantino II, his new mixtape via Def Jam Recordings/ Visionary Music Group.

With over 123 Million on-demand audio streams in its first week, Bobby Tarantino II is Logic’s second Billboard 200 chart-topper in less than 10 months. The project garnered over 100 million streams globally, to become Logic’s highest ever chart debut in international markets such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Sweden, Canada, Norway, and more. The success of Bobby Tarantino II comes on the heels of Logic’s breakout third album Everybody in May 2017. Everybody and the 4x RIAA Certified Platinum single 1-800-273-8255 catapulted Logic to worldwide success for bringing mental health and suicide prevention awareness to the national conver­sa­tion. The song earned Logic two Grammy® Award nominations – including the prestigious Song Of The Year - and a triumphant closing performance at the 2018 Grammy® Awards.

"In the short time I've been a part of the Def Jam operation, Team Logic has impressed me in so many ways,” said Def Jam Recordings Chairman and CEO Paul Rosenberg. “Bobby Tarantino II carries the tradition of Logic's many great projects and has a lot to offer- we are just getting started."

Bobby Tarantino II is anchored by the standout single Everyday featuring Philadelphia DJ-producer Marshmello as well as the blistering 44 More. In addition, the surprise Bobby Tarantino II mixtape boasts A-list features from hip-hop heavy hitters 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Wiz Khalifa. Bobby Tarantino II is the eagerly awaited second installment of the series that was launched with Bobby Tarantino, Logic’s surprise mixtape of July 2016.

Last week, Logic announced his upcoming North American summer amphi­theater and arena tour, with support from rising hip-hop artists NF and Kyle, opening 8 June at the Xfinity Center in Boston. The 33-city tour of the U.S. and Canada, including such prestigious venues as New York’s Madison Square Garden (16 June), PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver (15 July), and the Forum in Los Angeles (20 July), will wrap up at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis on 3 August.

Logic presents The Bobby Tarantino Vs. Everybody Tour with Nf and Kyle Dates: