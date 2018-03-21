RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  21 Mar 2018 19:24 |  By RnMTeam

Logic’s Bobby Tarantino Ii Debuts at #1 on Billboard 200

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, Grammy®-nominated artist Logic – among the top streaming artists in the world with billions of streams to date – rockets to a #1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart with Bobby Tarantino II, his new mixtape via Def Jam Recordings/ Visionary Music Group. 

With over 123 Million on-demand audio streams in its first week, Bobby Tarantino II is Logic’s second Billboard 200 chart-topper in less than 10 months. The project garnered over 100 million streams globally, to become Logic’s highest ever chart debut in international markets such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Sweden, Canada, Norway, and more. The success of Bobby Tarantino II comes on the heels of Logic’s breakout third album Everybody in May 2017. Everybody and the 4x RIAA Certified Platinum single 1-800-273-8255 catapulted Logic to worldwide success for bringing mental health and suicide prevention awareness to the national conver­sa­tion. The song earned Logic two Grammy® Award nominations – including the prestigious Song Of The Year - and a triumphant closing performance at the 2018 Grammy® Awards.

"In the short time I've been a part of the Def Jam operation, Team Logic has impressed me in so many ways,” said Def Jam Recordings Chairman and CEO Paul Rosenberg. “Bobby Tarantino II carries the tradition of Logic's many great projects and has a lot to offer- we are just getting started."

Bobby Tarantino II is anchored by the standout single Everyday featuring Philadelphia DJ-producer Marshmello as well as the blistering 44 More. In addition, the surprise Bobby Tarantino II mixtape boasts A-list features from hip-hop heavy hitters 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Wiz Khalifa. Bobby Tarantino II is the eagerly awaited second installment of the series that was launched with Bobby Tarantino, Logic’s surprise mixtape of July 2016. 

Last week, Logic announced his upcoming North American summer amphi­theater and arena tour, with support from rising hip-hop artists NF and Kyle, opening 8 June at the Xfinity Center in Boston.  The 33-city tour of the U.S. and Canada, including such prestigious venues as New York’s Madison Square Garden (16 June), PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver (15 July), and the Forum in Los Angeles (20 July), will wrap up at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis on 3 August. 

Logic presents The Bobby Tarantino Vs. Everybody Tour with Nf and Kyle Dates:

Tags
Grammy Logic Billboard 200 Bobby Tarantino II Def Jam Recordings Visionary Music Group Everybody 1-800-273-8255 Paul Rosenberg Marshmello Xfinity Center
Related news
Press Releases | 02 Feb 2018

Budweiser Experiences brings the ultimate music experience at Vh1 Supersonic

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences, as a part of their ongoing music campaign, kick starts the year by collaborating withVh1 Supersonic, scheduled from 9-11 February 2018 in Pune.Budweiser and Vh1 Supersonic have reunited for the second time to truly showcase how music is shaping culture in India.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Jan 2018

Ultra Europe 2018 phase one line-up announced

MUMBAI: Europe’s premier destination Music Festival ULTRA Europe has announced a momentous Phase One line-up to celebrate its sixth annual edition.

read more
Press Releases | 17 Jan 2018

Tomorrowland presents Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike Garden Of Madness

MUMBAI: Forgot those January blues because Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel is preparing for yet another scorching summer with the announcement of their first resident for 2018 Tomorrowland presents Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike Garden of Madness.

read more
Press Releases | 15 Dec 2017

David Guetta and Afrojack join forces for 'Dirty Sexy Money'

MUMBAI: Multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ/producer David Guetta and fellow producer Afrojack join forces again with pop polymath Charli XCX and hip-hop boss French Montana on their mega-collaboration Dirty Sexy Money, launching the official music video today after a successful lyric vid

read more
Miranda Lambert
Press Releases | 29 Nov 2017

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Tin Man’ receives two Grammy award nominations

MUMBAI: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville and prior Grammy Award-winner Miranda Lambert receives two nominations for her critically lauded, current radio single, “Tin Man,” for the 60thAnnual Grammy Awards.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shemaroo Entertainment sees a shuffle at the top management
Shemaroo Entertainment

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, India’s leading content powerhouse has elevated Hiren Gadread more

Press Releases
Boxout.fm celebrates turning one with three-day Boxout Weekender in Delhi

MUMBAI: Launched in April 2017 as an online community radio from India that would cater to the gread more

News
Delhi stays stagnant in RAM Week 9

MUMBAI: Week 9 in RAM ratings again sees no major hustle in terms of T.S.L, share per cent and rread more

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Music adds Muzik 247 to its multi-lingual catalogue

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music, the recently launched Prime benefit for Prime members in India.read more

News
MY FM presents a radio drama Show 2100 AD

MUMBAI: MY FM has again come up with yet another unique concept or rather another first in the hiread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group