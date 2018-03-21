Alison Wonderland reveals collab with Trippie Redd ‘High’

MUMBAI: Shortly after announcing her 14-track LP, titled Awake, Alison Wonderland shares yet another banger from the project, which features 18-year-old Ohio rapper Trippie Redd. The collaborative single is titled High, which has an accompanying music video.

High follows Alison’s previous singles from Awake, including Happy Place, Church and more recently No. A production laced by sweeping synths, and crushing chords from Alison, she fuses deep trap-elements with a more emotive tone to areas of the release.

Since their respective releases, both Church and No have had notable support from ‘BBC Radio 1’, including Pete Tong playing both tracks as well as plays from Kiss Fresh, with High due to follow suit.

A mix of digital-pop and bass-heavy beats, Alison’s second album follows her 2015 album Run and marks a mature evolution of her sound honed by many years of playing headline shows and festival slots, including EDC Las Vegas and Lollapalooza.

“I just wanted to go bigger and really push myself on this album,” she explains. “Vocally, I can hear a massive difference. I’m a lot more comfortable with my voice now. I’m not afraid to get on the mic and just go for it.”

Recruiting a stellar cast of collaborators across Awake, including Grammy Award winner Joel Little, Illangelo, Party Favor and BFF Lido, Buddy Channels laces Cry with his rich and silky vocals, whilst Ohio rap star Trippie Redd takes the helm on LP track High. Chief Keef, who has previously worked with Kanye West, Lil B and Travis Scott – guests on Dreamy Dragon, throwing down rhymes over Alison’s euphoric house beat.