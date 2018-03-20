RadioandMusic
Press Release |  20 Mar 2018 15:35 |  By RnMTeam

The Magician releases 'Las Vegas' remixes

MUMBAI: Charismatic Belgian DJ and producer Stephen Fasano (AKA The Magician ) has released his dynamic three track remix package for latest single Las Vegas, featuring highly-rated R&B artist Ebenezer.

Pablo El Mago turns in a bouncing, brass filled Latin dance tinged take of Las Vegas, whilst Vladimir Cauchemar’s trademark flutes transform the light hearted original into an un-mistakeable dancefloor-ready earworm. Meanwhile, fast rising London based talent Endor rounds off the package with a faster-paced garage tempo remix.

Having first experienced mainstream success with his European number one remix of Lykke Li’s ‘I Follow Rivers’ in 2012, The Magician’s 2013 track Sunlight featuring the vocals of Olly Alexander from Years and Years, peaked at number seven in both the Belgian and UK charts, garnering over 55 million combined streams in the process. With Top ten hit status achieved, The Magician has spent time cultivating his own live events and record label aptly named Potion where new singles Together and Shy quickly followed, before his 2017 releases Tied Up with Julian Perretta, and Slow Motion with TCTS.

Enjoying a hectic touring schedule in 2017, the Belgian DJ has played at a diverse range of clubs including Pacha, Space, Hï, Ushuaia and Amnesia in Ibiza. Since launching Potion, he’s brought the event series to Ministry of Sound, Showcase Paris, Exchange LA, Electric Brixton, New York’s Webster Hall and this year, hosted his very own Potion stage at Tomorrowland. He also featured at ADE, as part of both his very own Potion party, and My House with Martin Solveig.

The remix package of Las Vegas precedes The Magician’s upcoming March tour, where the Belgian will embark on a run of 8 dates across Canada and USA, including four events at Miami Music Week; before rounding off his schedule with sets at iconic London club EGG, and Ireland’s BD Festival.

Track list

1. Las Vegas - Pablo ‘El Mago’ Remix

2. Las Vegas - Vladimir Cauchemar Remix

3. Las Vegas - Endor Remix

