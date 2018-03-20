RadioandMusic
editorial
Press Release |  20 Mar 2018 15:16

Mohammed Aman of Sa Re Ga Ma fame to perform at 94th Pratahswar

MUMBAI: Here is an amazing treat for all the lovers of classical music across the town. The 94th Pratahswar the morning raga series by Pancham Nishad invites all to come and listen to a soothing musical concert that will feature live performance by magnificent classical singer – Mohammed Aman a young talented vocalist from Rajasthan accompanied by Prasad Padhye on (Tabla) and Niranjan Lele on (Harmonium).

“Pratahswar”, concert series of morning ragas is presented on a Sunday morning once a month from October to May of next year featuring mainly young and senior talented artistes. The duration of the concert is two hours.

Mohammed Aman aged 26 years is from Jaipur, Rajasthan and one of the Top 15 contestants of Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012. He has impressed everyone by his renditions of classical music and flawless performance on stage winning accolades from 'Padmavibhushan' Pandit Jasraj and Begum Parveen Sultana.

He says, "If you have to make a career in music, raag ki jaankari zaroori hai! I've been learning classical music since I was five and I want to popularise and revive Hindustani shastriya sangeet, as it is the root of our music.”

“Pratahswar” has never repeated any artiste in all its 93 concerts till date. It has featured artistes ranging from the upcoming brigade such as Samrat Pandit, Sahana Banerjee, Niladri Kumar and Ramakant Gaikwad to veteran musicians such as Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ulhas Kashakar, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande N. Rajam and Rahul Sharma to name a few.  Pratahswar is considered to be a “Brand Event” in the world of Indian Classical Music having built a loyal audience of about 700 discerning listeners in the early hours of the day.

The morning concert will be held at Kala Prangan, Pu. La. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai on Sunday, 25 March, 2018 at 6.30 a.m. This is a non-ticketed concert and open to all. The event is exclusively supported by Tata Capital.

Tags
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Zee TV Samrat Pandit Sahana Banerjee Niladri Kumar Ramakant Gaikwad Hariprasad Chaurasia Ulhas Kashakar
videos

explore RNM

