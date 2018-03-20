RadioandMusic
Press Release |  20 Mar 2018 15:34 |  By RnMTeam

Lost Frequencies unveil 'Walking You' first in the studio video

MUMBAI: As one of the most in-demand, fresh faces in dance music of the past few years, Lost Frequencies has become a name synonymous with not only the European scene that burns bright, but he’s also become a globally renowned producer with his sound treading everywhere from Tomorrowland to Coachella.

With multi-platinum hits and chart number one that have dominated airwaves, Lost Frequencies encompasses everything an artist should be, from stadium-filler, to fan favourite and now he’s showing you how he does it. As a self-taught producer whose worldwide smash Are You With Me was concocted, solo, in his bedroom, now Lost Frequencies welcomes you into his studio to not only show you, but talk you through the magic elixir that he emits with his first ever ‘In The Studio’ video.”

Speaking of the project, Lost Frequencies said, “Last Friday I released my remix of Girls in Hawaii's track Guinea Pig. Especially for you I made a behind the scenes video which I would like to share with you. The video includes the making of my Guinea Pig remix recorded in my studio, the first instalment of my In The Studios series that I hope you enjoy, step into my world and learn how I work on such a project. Starting from the original track and working towards my final version, everything is explained step by step, whether you’re a beginner, or an already-budding producer, I hope you find inspiration and take something away from number one episode.”

