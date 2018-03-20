RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  20 Mar 2018 16:02 |  By RnMTeam

CID announces launch of new 'Bad For Me' EP

MUMBAI: New York producer CID has today unleashed his brand new Bad For Me EP coming through Don Diablo’s famed Hexagon’ label.

The Grammy award winning DJ, who has previously gained a wealth of support from industry heavyweights such as Tiesto, Oliver Heldens, Galantis, Kaskade, Cedric Gervais, and Don Diablo, is famed for hits such as ‘Sweet Memories’ (16 million Spotify streams) and ‘Secrets’ feat. Conrad Sewell (5 million Spotify streams).

CID has garnered a reputation as one of the leading pioneers of the future house and bass genres in recent times, staking his claim on the world of dance music with appearances at festivals from EDC Las Vegas to Storm Shanghai. He continues to impress across the new EP, also featuring latest single ‘I Miss You’, which has already received over one million streams since its release just over a month ago.

Showcasing his thundering synth patterns and deep floor-shaking basslines on Werk, CID also uses vocals from Sizzy Rocket on the EP’s namesake single Bad For Me; a rich anthem soaked in the DJ’s signature pulsating beats.

Having started his DJ career with regular sets in his father’s restaurant in Queens at the tender age of 12, CID has since catapulted himself into the public eye, collaborating with the likes of CeeLo Green, and many more.

The release of the Bad For Me EP precedes his latest run of worldwide dates, which will see the acclaimed producer take his contagious beats and unparalleled live sets to venues around the world, including Thailand, Bali, Prague, and Swedish legend Axwell’s iconic Axtone Pool Party during Miami Music Week.

CID’s ‘Bad For Me’ EP is out today, March 16th, via Hexagon.

Tracklist:
1. I Miss You
2. Werk
3. Bad For Me (feat. Sizzy Rocket)

Tour Dates:
3/15 - Vine - Greenville, SC

3/17 - Delano - Miami Beach, FL

3/21 - Delano - Miami Beach, FL

4/14 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

5/11 - Magnetic Festival - Prague

5/18 - Skygarden - Bali

6/30 - Sofitel SO Rooftop - Bangkok – Thailand

Tags
CID Bad For Me Tiesto Oliver Heldens Galantis Kaskade Cedric Gervais Don Diablo
Related news
Press Releases | 20 Mar 2018

Romanian Festival Neversea announces first names for 2018 edition

MUMBAI: Returning after an incredible 2017 edition that featured the likes of Jason Derulo, Rita Ora, Dua Lipa, Lost Frequencies, Afrojack and Tiësto and many more, Romania’s acclaimed Neversea festival returns with another massive line-up for this year’s edition.

read more
Press Releases | 06 Mar 2018

Busta K returns to Scorpio Music on 'Eats Me Up'

MUMBAI: French producer Busta K found fame with his bootlegs of the likes of Disclosure and Galantis, but he’s fast finding his feet with original productions.

read more
Press Releases | 26 Feb 2018

Martin Garrix performs at Official Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix took the stage at the official Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony in Pyeongchang, South-Korea. He turned the last part of the ceremony into a party that even got athletes streaming out of the stands onto the floor to dance.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Feb 2018

Lost Frequencies finally unveils live favourite 'Vlogst' as free download

MUMBAI: With 1 billion streams and counting, a trio of consecutive MIA's (Music Industry Awards) under his belt, 2018 has already ascended into a bundle of amazing achievements for Lost Frequencies.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Feb 2018

Don Diablo breaks the mould with 'A Better Future Tour' concept

MUMBAI: Currently in the midst of his US Tour, Don Diablo has announced details for what will be a very special run of dates throughout Europe. Tickets for ‘A Better Future Tour’ are on sale now.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Boxout.fm celebrates turning one with three-day Boxout Weekender in Delhi

MUMBAI: Launched in April 2017 as an online community radio from India that would cater to the gread more

News
Delhi stays stagnant in RAM Week 9

MUMBAI: Week 9 in RAM ratings again sees no major hustle in terms of T.S.L, share per cent and rread more

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Music adds Muzik 247 to its multi-lingual catalogue

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music, the recently launched Prime benefit for Prime members in India.read more

News
MY FM presents a radio drama Show 2100 AD

MUMBAI: MY FM has again come up with yet another unique concept or rather another first in the hiread more

Press Releases
BIG FM joins hands with CRY to spread happiness on 'International Day Of Happiness'
,

MUMBAI: With an aim of spreading happiness always, BIG FM has joined hands with leading child riread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group