CID announces launch of new 'Bad For Me' EP

MUMBAI: New York producer CID has today unleashed his brand new Bad For Me EP coming through Don Diablo’s famed Hexagon’ label.

The Grammy award winning DJ, who has previously gained a wealth of support from industry heavyweights such as Tiesto, Oliver Heldens, Galantis, Kaskade, Cedric Gervais, and Don Diablo, is famed for hits such as ‘Sweet Memories’ (16 million Spotify streams) and ‘Secrets’ feat. Conrad Sewell (5 million Spotify streams).

CID has garnered a reputation as one of the leading pioneers of the future house and bass genres in recent times, staking his claim on the world of dance music with appearances at festivals from EDC Las Vegas to Storm Shanghai. He continues to impress across the new EP, also featuring latest single ‘I Miss You’, which has already received over one million streams since its release just over a month ago.

Showcasing his thundering synth patterns and deep floor-shaking basslines on Werk, CID also uses vocals from Sizzy Rocket on the EP’s namesake single Bad For Me; a rich anthem soaked in the DJ’s signature pulsating beats.

Having started his DJ career with regular sets in his father’s restaurant in Queens at the tender age of 12, CID has since catapulted himself into the public eye, collaborating with the likes of CeeLo Green, and many more.

The release of the Bad For Me EP precedes his latest run of worldwide dates, which will see the acclaimed producer take his contagious beats and unparalleled live sets to venues around the world, including Thailand, Bali, Prague, and Swedish legend Axwell’s iconic Axtone Pool Party during Miami Music Week.

CID’s ‘Bad For Me’ EP is out today, March 16th, via Hexagon.

Tracklist:

1. I Miss You

2. Werk

3. Bad For Me (feat. Sizzy Rocket)

Tour Dates:

3/15 - Vine - Greenville, SC

3/17 - Delano - Miami Beach, FL

3/21 - Delano - Miami Beach, FL

4/14 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

5/11 - Magnetic Festival - Prague

5/18 - Skygarden - Bali

6/30 - Sofitel SO Rooftop - Bangkok – Thailand