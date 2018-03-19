The Global Music Institute organizes first inter-college competition

MUMBAI: The Global Music Institute (GMI) organized its first inter-college ‘A Cappella’ competition at its campus in Greater Noida on 16 March 2018. The event saw participation by ten prestigious colleges of Delhi including Lady Shri Ram, Jesus and Mary College of Business Studies, Shiv Nadar University to name a few. This is the first time that a music college in Delhi has organized an event of this kind.

Lady Shri Ram College emerged the winner and walked away with a cash award of INR 10,000, winner’s trophy, a certificate of merit from GMI, and exclusive GMI merchandise. Apart from this, they also received a gift certificate for a three rehearsal time at the BlueRaga Jampad (equipment partner for the event), a ten per cent scholarship on GMI’s summer programmes, and an opportunity to attend a half hour masterclass with the GMI Voice faculty on their respective repertoire. Jesus and Mary College were judged First Runner-Up (awarded cash prize of INR 5,000) and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies were adjudged Second Runner Up.

Speaking about the event, GMI Founder and Director Aditya Balani said, “We are really happy to be the first music college in India to host the inter-college a cappella competition. It is a great opportunity for these young singers to interact, compete, and learn from each other, apart from receiving feedback from the professionals. This also provided an opportunity to the participating colleges to visit our campus and get to know more about various ways in which they can associate with GMI studying at GMI, working with GMI or being a part of GMI’s Campus Ambassador Program. We are really happy with the turnout and the enthusiasm shown by different colleges and look forward to make this an annual event at GMI. GMI has always believed in taking music education to a different level by exposing students to a more performance-oriented and holistic learning. This was another step in that direction.”

A Capella originally referred to music sung in a chapel or small worship space without accompanying instruments, as opposed to a large church where vocal music was usually accompanied by an organ. The term has since come to mean any music sung without accompaniments. Each college performed with a team of 10 to 30 students within the time span of ten minutes allotted to them. Prior to this, they were also given a chance to take a tour of the GMI campus. The runners-up and participating teams walked away with merit certificates, trophies, and opportunities to perform and attend GMI’s masterclass.

GMI has constantly endeavored to bring new experiences for its students. Some of the institute’s recent initiatives include a three-day event on writing, analyzing, and improvisation in music; and masterclasses on various music genres by eminent musicians from India and abroad. Apart from this, students perform at select venues across the city to gain exposure and hone their skills further. GMI is the first college in India to be a member of the Berklee Global Partners, an international collaboration with the aim of developing leaders of performing arts education around the world.