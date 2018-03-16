Network18 to launch its 'India Hoga Clean' campaign anthem composed by Raghu Dixit

MUMBAI: Network18 is all set to launch a refreshing musical anthem for the platform’s notable - ‘India Hoga Clean’ campaign. The popular initiative that encourages citizens to keep their city clean has now found its musical voice in the renowned singer - Raghu Dixit, who is known for presenting Indian folk fusion with rock music. Raghu with his team has composed a special anthem for this campaign in his signature style that will resonate with the millennial population.

On this musical launch, Raghu Dixit expressed, “This is an issue that is close to our hearts. We would love to do our bit and while we will strive along with this campaign to make a difference in our neighbourhoods, we would also love to cause a greater impact. I would love to believe that when this song is being played or hummed, everyone listening is stirred into action, we will be able to make a giant difference to our country’s cleanliness.”

With the current generation shaping the future of the country, it is imperative to reinforce the message of a clean country. The anthem intends to communicate this message in a way only music can and awaken the conscious thought amongst the citizens of the country to play their part.

The campaign has already garnered attention from the masses and has motivated and inspired citizens to keep their environment clean. This initiative was started with a series of on-air episodes which highlighted the spirit of Good Samaritans, who proactively came forward and took up the responsibility to maintain hygiene in their respective cities. With their stories being highlighted, they began to get social media traction and could further leverage their reach to take the cause forward and reach out to people from different areas in their city. Under the ‘India Hoga Clean’ campaign, cleanliness drives were conducted in schools of Mumbai by these Good Samaritans in their respective cities.

The campaign will culminate on 23 March, 2018 in Mumbai. It will be played on Radio City. At the event, citizens who have made remarkable contributions through their noble acts for the initiative will be felicitated.