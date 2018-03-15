ZHU reveals 'My Life', a collaboration with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala

MUMBAI: After launching Spotify's Mint dance programming with his last EP, ZHU revealed My Life, a stellar collaboration with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala. Released today via Mind Of A Genius Records, the track fuses the intricate production of ZHU with the psychedelic style of Parker, who is releasing his first new music since the last Tame Impala album Currents in 2015. Marrying two Grammy-nominated artists from different genres on one spellbinding track, My Life looks sure to be a festival favourite this year.

In addition to releasing this song, it appears as though ZHU is teasing a potential tour on his website. Fans can enter their info, and with more entries, markers of cities slowly populate across the site. This digital activation heavily suggests tour dates across the globe later this year.

The past months have been busy ones for ZHU. He ended 2017 with a spree of official remixes of high profile songs like Portugal the Man's Feel It Still and Camelphat and Elderbrook's Cola. The latter peaked at number number seven on US Shazam chart, and was the featured song of a Snapchat filter right after Grammys Week.

The LA based artist recently signed with Chinese based label Liquid State to be their flagship artist for the APAC region. The label is a joint venture between Sony Music and Tencent to leverage Sony's label infrastructure and Tencent's streaming platforms, which account for over 80 per cent of the entire streaming market.