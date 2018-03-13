Meghan Trainor reveals her father features on her new album

MUMBAI: Meghan Trainor has revealed her father Gary will be a part of her new album. The All About That Bass hit-maker, teased that her dad is featuring on one of the tracks from her new album. Speaking during a Facebook Q&A, Trainor said, ''Any features? Of course. I have a feature. My father. My dad, Gary Trainor, is featured on one of my songs. It's called Good Morning and I've always wanted my dad to be featured, so it was a big dream.

Meghan Trainor releases No Excuses. Trainor wrote No Excuses with songwriter JKash and Andrew Wells. The song is produced by Andrew Wells with additional production by the artist herself. The single tempers swaggering bass lines, bright guitars, and widescreen synths with an instantly infectious call-and-response.