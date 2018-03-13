RadioandMusic
Press Release |  13 Mar 2018 19:58 |  By RnMTeam

Grizzly Bear announces U.S. co-headlining tour with Spoon

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed band Grizzly Bear have announced their U.S. co-headlining tour with indie rock band Spoon. In addition to the dates with Spoon, the tour includes festivals such as In Bloom Festival and Sasquatch Festival with more to be announced, as well as Grizzly Bear’s own show in North Adams, MA and their first ever headline show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA.  See full list of tour dates below.

Tour Dates

SAT

24/3

In Bloom Festival

Houston, TX

 

SAT

26/5

Sasquatch Festival

George, WA

 

SAT

16/6

Hunter Center @ Mass Moca

North Adams, MA

 

MON

18/6

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Boston, MA

w/ Spoon

TUE

19/6

Capitol Theatre

Port Chester, NY

w/ Spoon

WED

20/6

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY

w/ Spoon

FRI

22/6

Stage AE - Outdoors

Pittsburgh, PA

w/ Spoon

MON

25/6

PNC Pavilion

Cincinnati, OH

w/ Spoon

TUE

26/6

Live on 9th Street

Columbia, MO

w/ Spoon

SAT

30/6

Surly Brewery

Minneapolis, MN

w/ Spoon

SUN

23/9

Hollywood Bowl - KCRW Series

Los Angeles, CA

 

Grizzly Bear has seen incredible success with their latest album Painted Ruins, which is available now via RCA Records. The album has earned widespread praise from the New York Times, NPR Music and GQ, who commended the band’s “strikingly gorgeous music and harmonies.” Esquire called Painted Ruins ‘Their most mature album yet,’ Rolling Stone dubbed the music ‘ornate’ and ‘spellbinding,’ Rolling Stone also praised in their Top 50 Albums of 2017 roundup, “Fully charged and ready to break new ground, this is the kind of post-hiatus comeback most band’s fans can only dream of.” In their 9/10 review, Under the Radar said, “the album is the sound of a band cohering as never before with a formidable swagger.” The album has earned 4/5 stars from Mojo and Q Magazine and 9/10 stars from Clash and Uncut, and Paste Quarterly declared, "Grizzly Bear made an album for the times: something wild and alive, bucking assumptions and beaming color, their best yet."

Following the album’s release, the band embarked on a 30+ date worldwide headlining tour, which took them through Europe, the U.S. and Mexico. The tour received tons of praise, as the Austin American-Statesman called the band’s live show “dialed in and instantly appealing,” and City Pages raved, “[The] simple but striking set perfectly augmented the band’s dreamy, textured arrangements and soaring harmonies.” In addition to the tour, Grizzly Bear also performed on Jimmy Kimmel LiveThe Late Show With Stephen ColbertCBS Saturday Morning, and CONAN in support of Painted Ruins.

Tags
Grizzly Bear In Bloom Festival Sasquatch Festival RCA Records Painted Ruins Under the Radar Jimmy Kimmel Live The Late Show With Stephen Colbert CBS Saturday Morning CONAN
