Ushuaïa Ibiza announces the return of Kygo for Summer 2018

MUMBAI: Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel has unveiled the next world-renowned DJ to grace their resident line-up will be none other than international sensation Kygo.

Following on from his hugely successful residency last year, it should come as no surprise that the tropical house maven will be taking up his rightful place at Ushuaïa’s phenomenal poolside stage once more. Kicking off on 15 July, Kygo will be back behind the decks at the world’s number one open-air club for eight consecutive Sundays that promise to be nothing short of spectacular.

Speaking about his return, Kygo said, “I'm so excited to be returning to Ushuaïa Ibiza this summer and will have some even bigger surprises this year."

Following on from his hugely successful residency last year, it should come as no surprise that the tropical house maven will be taking up his rightful place at Ushuaïa’s phenomenal poolside stage once more. Kicking off on 15 July, Kygo will be back behind the decks at the world’s number one open-air club for eight consecutive Sundays that promise to be nothing short of spectacular.

Speaking about his return, Kygo said, “I'm so excited to be returning to Ushuaïa Ibiza this summer and will have some even bigger surprises this year."

Norwegian-born, producer, songwriter and music marvel Kygo has become one of the dance world’s most recognised names, famed around the world for his inimitable sound. No stranger to storming the charts, the release of his single It Ain’t Me with Selena Gomez, saw him reach the Top 10 in the Billboard Hot 100 and amass over 555 million Spotify streams, with subsequent single ‘First Time’ with Ellie Goulding charting at number one in 14 countries. His sophomore album Kids In Love released in November 2017 has earned him widespread critical acclaim from the music world. About to embark on a 15 city tour of the same name across Europe and North America, kicking off in February 2018, Kygo has also just been announced to headline Coachella this April.

The jewel in Ibiza’s party crown, Ushuaïa’s dedication to bringing the most-sought after names to their world-famous stage ensures they remain one step ahead of the game every time. Renowned around the world for their legendary poolside parties, year after year the team behind the number one open-air clubs raises the bar ever higher, with an impeccable line-up of superstar residents from across the electronic music spectrum playing from daytime to midnight. Not just content with packing their nights full of world-class artists, Ushuaïa constantly outdoes itself when it comes to phenomenal productions, with a different theme each night of the week. With incredible pyrotechnics, mind-blowing lighting, visuals and a state of the art sound system, not to mention the beautifully designed Go Go costumes, as well as an abundance of confetti, streamers and CO2, it’s no surprise people flock from around the world for the inimitable Ushuaïa experience.