Society Tea curates 'Sounds of Society'; a two day event

MUMBAI: Society Tea, the premium tea makers and a celebrated household name, organized Sounds of Society on the occasion of International Women’s Day on 8-9 March. The event was specially curated by Society Tea for their music property ‘Sounds of Society’ which consisted of handpicked artists performing at the Royal Opera House. The event also showcased The Tea Society Called India campaign prints via an artistically shot photo essay.

On the first day on 8 March, renowned artists Monica Dogra, Kanchan Daniels, Dahlia and the band Soulmate gave power packed performances. On day two, 9 March, Prem Joshua and Parvaaz played some mesmerizing musical tracks.

Talking about the success of the event, Society Director Karan Shah said, “We are thankful to everyone who contributed in making Sounds of Society a great success. If there is one ritual that truly symbolizes ‘unity in diversity’, one common language that transcends regional distinctiveness, it is our love of tea. I think music and tea go hand-in-hand, being integral parts of every Indian household. Through this event we amalgamated both the elements and brought all these talented artists on a single platform.”