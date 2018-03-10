RadioandMusic
Press Release |  10 Mar 2018 20:01 |  By RnMTeam

Loveratri actors Aayush and Warina shoot their first song in Gujarat

MUMBAI: Team Loveratri is currently in Gujarat and are shooting for their first song from their movie.

Debutant Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain have commenced the shoot of their debut movie Loveratri a few days back. Aayush Sharma has already given us the glimpse of Warina and his dance practice sessions for their movie. While he would often take to social media to share his practice sessions.

Now the duo is ready to deliver a stellar performance in front of the camera with Vaibhavi Merchant guiding them. Actor Aayush Sharma also posted a picture from the sets while practicing their dance moves and wrote, First Movie. First Song. Blessed to be learning the intricacies of the art from the incredible Vaibhavi ma'am. You are truly a master! @vaibhavi.merchant#loveratri"

Loveratri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat, a romantic drama which unfolds the love story of the leading couple over the span of Navratri. The film stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the lead role marking their Bollywood debut with the film.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5 October 2018. Loveratri is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

Loveratri Aayush Sharma Warina Hussain Navratri Salman Khan Abhiraj Minawala romantic drama
