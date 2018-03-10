Actress Divvya releases her first single 'Patiyaale Di Queen'

MUMBAI: Actress Divvya Chouksey who was last seen in the movie Hai Apna Dil Toh Aawara, has joined the 'actor turned singer club' by making her singing debut in the music video called Patiyaale Di Queen. The music video released today on Zee Music Company. The song also features actor Sahil Anand.

Not many know that Divvya is a very good singer and has a lovely singing voice. Not only will she be seen dancing and singing in the video, but the actress has also rapped for the same. The song is a perfect reply on behalf of all women, to the female objectifying lyrics usually used by globally known singers like Akon, Honey Singh, Baadshah.

Watch the song below:

It will be a treat for Divvya's fans and music lovers when the diva takes on the mic that will melt the heart of her fans with her melodious voice.

When asked Divvya about her first time experience she said, “This will be the first time I will sing professionally and I'm really excited for this new experience. It was a fun experience shooting the music video, but it has a purpose, a larger purpose infact. It’s time a song came where a girl replies to all the mysogynists and gives it off to them. I am a strong woman of today and I don't like mysogynists. This is my answer to all those who feel and say that what a woman wears, invites rape. Yes meri dress hai chothi phir bhi tere soch se hai badi.... The song is fun, it’s not preachy, girls are definitely going to relate to it and dance on it. I loved shooting this song, since I have written the lyrics, it’s fun to act on it too. Hope people like what we have put together.”