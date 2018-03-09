RadioandMusic
Vh1 Supersonic joined hands with Fastrack

MUMBAI: Uniting all music lovers in Pune, the three-day long Vh1 Supersonic 2018 was an unprecedented crowd puller this season. The festival was lauded not only for its spectacular and diverse line-up of artistes like Sean Paul, Marshmellow, Alt-J, Major Lazer, Incubus and many more, it also strengthened its consumer engagement experience in collaboration with one of India’s finest youth brands, Fastrack. Audience footfalls grew by more than twice over its previous edition with over 60,000 music lovers having a complete blast over the three days.

Vh1 Supersonic took its association with Fastrack a notch higher with the brand coming on board for the second consecutive year as the ‘style partner’. Vh1 Supersonic organized a Supercrew Contest for its young fans hinging on Fastrack’s ongoing campaign ‘Shut The Fake Up’ campaign. The winners received a money-cant-buy opportunity of closely shadowing the Supercrew while at work during the festival. Further, riding on their message to call out fake connections and behaviours, Fastrack also installed life-size quirky installations like the Claw Slide, Faketionary setups, Pledge booths and much more to engage and entertain the consumers.

Spellbound by the overwhelming response from the industry and fans alike, Integrated Network Solutions and Consumer Products Business Head Saugato Bhowmik said, “We started off with an aim to provide fans with the best ever live experience, which surpasses all previous benchmarks and we are proud to have succeeded in our endeavour. Big thanks to our key partner, Fastrack, who put their faith in the proposition. This year they took the association to the next level with a greater degree of integration into the festival. I am proud to say that together, Vh1 Supersonic and Fastrack have a unified vision of creating magic for the audience and we succeeded on that count.”

The brand created a special lounge with various activities for the consumers such as Shoot the fake, Beat the fake. The lounge not only had the best view to see the Live stage, it also successfully became the fan favorite with the added attractions. People could also witness the exuberance of the festival through social media conversations with contests and live sharing of the event on Fastrack’s handles.

Elated about the successful edition, Fastrack Head of marketing Ayushman Chiranewala shared, “We were extremely glad to associate with Vh1 Supersonic for the second year in a row. The brand synergies matched perfectly as both parties believe in leaving a lasting impression on young minds. We were very impressed by the previous year’s edition of the festival, and hence we decided to collaborate again for the fifth edition. We upped our partnership by coming on board as the style partner, solely because of our belief in style credentials of Vh1 Supersonic. We enjoyed the collaborative way in which we decided all the audience engagements and I have to say that the 5th edition exceeded all our expectations.”

The fifth edition of Vh1 Supersonic kept fans entertained all throughout with six curated stages, featuring eight different genres. The festival introduced the Live Arena for the first time and pulled off the best rock and indie line-up of the year. Curated flea and food zones, along with more than 40 stalls, special arrangements for specially-abled visitors, and extra special arrangements for women, complimented by a roster of over 100 artists, created the smoothest, safest and the most fun playground for all those present. Vh1 Supersonic collaborated with Symbiosis Institute of Design for its splendid art and design, turning the festival into a beautiful canvas on which some of the quirkiest and most interesting art was exhibited. Special Happy Hours also ensured that the visitors had a gala time at Vh1 Supersonic 2018.

