Press Release |  09 Mar 2018 13:31 |  By RnMTeam

'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' crosses 50 Million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Manikya Malaraya Poovi, the viral hit song from Omar Lulu directorial Oru Adaar Love has become the fastest video from South India to cross 50 Million views on YouTube. It has achieved this remarkable feat in just 28 days. The song was released on the YouTube channel of Muzik247 on February 9th and it stayed at No.1 position on YouTube India's trending list for four days continuously.

It was also trending at Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, UAE and Nepal garnering 25 Million views in less than a week. Currently the video has got more than 645,000 likes, which is the highest number of 'likes' that a Malayalam video has got on YouTube so far.

Manikya Malaraya Poovi is a popular Mappila Paattu originally composed by Thalassery K Refeeque with lyrics penned by PMA Jabbar. Shaan Rahman beautifully revisited the song bringing a new feel to it. Vineeth Sreenivasan has provided vocals for the track.

Watch Manikya Malaraya Poovi song below:

Soon after the song's release, one of the debutant actors, Priya Prakash Varrier became an internet sensation overnight. She became Google's most-searched actress and also gained more than 606,000 followers on Instagram within a day.

Written and directed by Omar Lulu, Oru Adaar Love is a Malayalam movie that tells the story of plus two students starring a bunch of newcomers. The screenplay and dialogues are scripted by Sarang Jayaprakash and Lijo Panadan. Sinu Sidharth has handled the cinematography where as Achu Vijayan has done the editing. Music is composed by Shaan Rahman. The movie is produced by Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy under the banner of Ousepachan Movie House. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

