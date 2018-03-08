RadioandMusic
Press Release |  08 Mar 2018 15:05 |  By RnMTeam

Klingande's Playground returns to Miami music week

MUMBAI: French DJ and producer Klingande will join the Miami Music Week (MMW) madness with the announcement of his ‘Klingande’s Playground’ pool party, bringing the acclaimed event series back to Miami for the fourth consecutive year.

Set to take place at Delano South Beach during the afternoon of Sunday 25 March, Klingande will be joined by a huge array of dance music’s finest talents for the pool party, with US trio Autograf in attendance at the event following their recent collaboration with the French producer, ‘Hope For Tomorrow.’

Platinum-selling multi-BRIT Award-nominated producer Jonas Blue is also part of the stellar billing for the Miami party, which will witness further sets from the likes of Fabich, Le Youth, Nico De Andrea, Goldfish, The Him. Not stopping there ‘Treasured Soul’ producer Michael Calfan and Belgian POTION master, The Magician will deliver an exciting B2B performance.

The performance follows Klingande’s huge 2017, in which the ‘Jubel’ star released a flurry of huge hits, including ‘Pumped Up’ (27 million Spotify streams), and performances at Ushuaia in Ibiza, as well as Creamfields Malta, Tomorrowland and the Bahrain Grand Prix.

An upbeat and vibrant setting, Klingande’s Playground is a place where musicians and DJs can have fun together, a free space of music and open consciousness, and is organised by DiskoLab; a multifaceted laboratory specialised in booking, marketing, and producing electronic music events, now in their sixth consecutive year at MMW.

The announcement arrives with Klingande running a very special competition for fans where one lucky winner will receive two round-trip flights to Miami, two nights at a hotel, and two VIP tickets to the party, where they will get to meet the French producer himself backstage. Tickets to ‘Klingande’s Playground’ are available here.

With the party is set amid the tropical haven of the luxurious Delano South Beach; a boutique venue that balances eclectic details with grand public spaces and an elegant, chic, sense of simplicity, Klingande’s Playground is shaping up to be one of the most in-demand events on the MMW calendar. The momentous occasion precedes the French producer’s 2018 live shows, incorporating his DJ sets alongside live Saxophone, Violin, and Guitar performances across a hectic tour schedule around the US, South America and Europe.

