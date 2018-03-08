Chris Young celebrates ten number one singles with live performances

MUMBAI: ACM Male Vocalist nominee Chris Young took the stage at Nashville’s Tin Roof Broadway for a special live performance of his ten number one singles as he joined his music industry friends, including country icon Randy Travis, and family last night in celebrating the chart-topping success of Losing Sleep. Renamed Ten Roof just for the momentous occasion, the RCA Records Nashville artist performed each of his ten chart-toppers to cap off the party honouring Young (BMI), Losing Sleep co-writers Chris DeStefano (ASCAP) and Josh Hoge (SESAC) and co-producer Corey Crowder. Sony Music Nashville EVP/COO, Ken Robold also surprised the singer with a Double Platinum plaque for his multi-week number one, I’m Comin’ Over.

Young says, “We have no idea if we ever get to stand with a microphone in front of people at a number one party ever again. I didn’t think I’d get to do my first one,” “It really is one of those things where I went from playing at El Chico on Murfreesboro Road, and with everybody’s support my family’s support and a lot of luck, right now I’m standing up here talking about my tenth number one and Randy Travis is sitting over there.”