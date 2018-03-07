RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  07 Mar 2018 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

Vh1 brings powerful songs this Women's Day

MUMBAI: There is always that one song you play when you are not feeling your usual perky self. These songs not only motivate you but also have a catchy beat and make you want to hum all day long. Here is a list of five such songs that are sure to bring life to those dull days.

Demi Lovato ‘Confident’

Rachel Platten ‘Fight Song’

Katy Perry ‘Roar’

Helen Reddy ‘I Am Woman’

Meghan Trainor ‘All About That Bass’

For more songs tune into Vh1 Diva Squad on 8 March, 8 am onwards.

Tags
Demi Lovato Vh1 Women's Day Rachel Platten Katy Perry Helen Reddy Meghan Trainor
Related news
Press Releases | 07 Mar 2018

DJ Khaled releases new single 'Top Off' featuring JAY Z, Future & B

MUMBAI: DJ Khaled returns with his brand new single Top Off [feat. JAY Z, Future & B].

read more
Press Releases | 14 Feb 2018

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' star Veronica Vega drops new single 'Wave'

MUMBAI: Pitbull protégé and VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Veronica Vega has released her highly-anticipated single Wave feat. Lil Wayne and Jeremih.

read more
Press Releases | 02 Jan 2018

EDM giant Martin Garrix wows audiences at TIMEOUT 72, Goa on Day 3

MUMBAI: The first ever TIMEOUT72 unfurled over the sands of Vagator bringing fans from India and around the world a spectacle that spread over the four stages: The Main Stage Majoris, the Live Stage, Proximus, the Psy Stage, Eximus and the Vinyl Ambulance Stage.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Dec 2017

Rap legend Wiz Khalifa took India by storm at TIMEOUT 72, Goa on Day 2

MUMBAI: For the third day running, TIMEOUT 72 festival goers were unified and inspired by the uplifting melodies and irresistible beats flowing through Vagator's milky sands.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Dec 2017

Pop star Jason Derulo sets the perfect tone for TIMEOUT 72, Goa on Day 1

MUMBAI: The terra firma of Vagator went “TIMEOUT 72” for the first time today as some of the most excellent names from the homegrown and international music circuit gave birth to a world-class music spectacle in the state of Goa.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Shekhar Ravjiani visits a Mumbai chai stall run by women

MUMBAI: BIG FM with a view to further the ideology of woman empowerment went a step ahead by concread more

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

News
Kolkata joins Bengaluru in RAM week 7

MUMBAI: It seems the radio stations are comfortable in their positions on the RAM charts.read more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured 'The Most Enterprising Leader of Asia'

MUMBAI: Nisha Narayanan who is currently the Chief Operating Officer at RED FM has been awarded read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group