RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  07 Mar 2018 19:15 |  By RnMTeam

Ray LaMontagne to release seventh studio album 'Part Of The Light'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winner Ray LaMontagne is set to release his seventh studio album, Part Of The Light, on 18 May via RCA Records.  The album was written and produced by Ray LaMontagne and will feature the first single, Such A Simple Thing. Fans that pre-order the album through Ray’s website will be able to stream a live version of the song before its release.

In addition, LaMontagne announces his ‘2018 Part Of The Light Summer Tour.’ The 31-date tour will start at Sasquatch in George, Washington on 27 May and end on 10 July in Denver, CO. joining LaMontagne on the road will be a very special guest, Neko Case.

Ray LaMontagne has released six studio albums, five of which have reached Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and Billboard’s Digital Albums chart.  Additionally, his 2010 album God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise won the Grammy for Best Folk Album and was nominated in the coveted Song of The Year category for Beg Steal or Borrow.

Each release from his catalogue over the last 13 years carries its own character and feel. Having worked with producers Ethan Johns, Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Ray’s vast sonic catalogue has been called everything from ‘a perfect throwback to the lost art of the album-length format,’ from Entertainment Weekly to ‘epic and magical,’ from Rolling Stone and ‘gorgeous and ambitious,’ from Esquire.  NPR’s All Things Considered said that Ray throughout the course of his career “has continued to push himself in different directions,” while People called Ray a 'marvel of nature.'

Tags
Ray LaMontagne Part Of The Light RCA Records Such A Simple Thing Neko Case God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise Beg Steal or Borrow Ethan Johns Dan Auerbach Jim James Black Keys My Morning Jacket All Things Considered People
Related news
Press Releases | 16 Feb 2018

Khalid and Normani release new single 'Love Lies'

MUMBAI: Platinum-selling singer-songwriters Khalid and Normani teamed up to release Love Lies.

read more
Press Releases | 15 Sep 2017

Elvis Presley's seasonal collection unites with orchestral accompaniment for his new 'Christmas' album

MUMBAI: RCA Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalogue division of Sony Music Entertainment, will celebrate the 2017 holiday season releasing  Elvis Presley’s Christmas album with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on 6 October.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Sep 2017

Music from the HBO Original Series Insecure Season 2

MUMBAI: Just a few days away from the season 2 finale of the HBO hit series Insecure, on Friday, 8 September, RCA Records, in partnership with HBO Global Licensing, released music from the HBO Original Series Insecure Season 2.

read more
Press Releases | 02 Aug 2017

Luke Christopher releases debut studio album 'TMRWFRVR'

MUMBAI: Rapper/singer/producer Luke Christopher releases his highly anticipated debut studio album TMRWFRVR via by Storm Entertainment / RCA Records.

read more
Press Releases | 11 Jul 2017

Luke Christopher announces release date for his highly anticipated debut album TMRWFRVR

MUMBAI: Rapper/singer/producer Luke Christopher announces that his highly anticipated debut album TMRWFRVR will be released on 28 July via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records. The album is now available for pre-order across all digital service providers and is available to pre-save on Spotify.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Shekhar Ravjiani visits a Mumbai chai stall run by women

MUMBAI: BIG FM with a view to further the ideology of woman empowerment went a step ahead by concread more

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

News
Kolkata joins Bengaluru in RAM week 7

MUMBAI: It seems the radio stations are comfortable in their positions on the RAM charts.read more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured 'The Most Enterprising Leader of Asia'

MUMBAI: Nisha Narayanan who is currently the Chief Operating Officer at RED FM has been awarded read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group