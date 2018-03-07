RadioandMusic
Press Release |  07 Mar 2018 19:59 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Khaled releases new single 'Top Off' featuring JAY Z, Future & B

MUMBAI: DJ Khaled returns with his brand new single Top Off [feat. JAY Z, Future & B].

Surprising millions everywhere and the industry at large, the GRAMMY® nominated multiplatinum artist, music industry visionary, innovative influencer, mogul and mega-producer just dropped this new anthem at all digital retailer via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records.

Upon going live, it immediately trended worldwide and ascended to the top on iTunes Overall Top Songs Chart and Top Hip-Hop/Rap Songs Chart.

For Top Off, he assembled the most powerhouse team possibly imaginable. JAY Z, Future and B amplify the energy as Khaled brings the excitement to the next level like only he can. 2018 officially has its anthem. Summer starts now!

To say the least, it’s “another one”…

Last Thursday, Khaled personally revealed the album title, single title and artwork on his socials alongside a Top Off teaser trailer. Radio immediately jumped on board as the song premiered worldwide every hour on the hour at 6 am ET across 110 radio stations, spanning Top 40, Rhythm, and Urban on Friday, 2 March.

Top Off is just the beginning though. Khaled and his son and executive producer Asahd Tuck Khaled are putting the finishing touches on his eleventh full-length album, Father Of Asahd—due out soon. With these two forces at the helm, expect a new level greatness again.

Next up, he will host the iHeartRadio Awards at the Forum on 11 March where he stands nominated for a whopping five awards. These include: Best New Video – “I’m The One”, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Hip-Hop Song of the Year – Wild Thoughts, Best Collaboration – Wild Thoughts, and Song of the Year – Wild Thoughts.

A trendsetting force, musical visionary, and icon of unparalleled influence, DJ Khaled sets the pace for the culture. To date, he has sold 18 million singles His last two albums—the gold-certified Major Key [2016] and platinum-certified Grateful [2017]—each bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and yielded an unmatched string of number one hits, including the quintuple-platinum I’m The One [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne], triple-platinum Wild Thoughts [feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller], double-platinum For Free [feat. Drake] and more. 2018 saw him assume the role of a judge on Fox’s top-rated smash The Four in addition to co-headlining a blockbuster spring tour with Demi Lovato. With everything he does, he changes and elevates the game and determines the path for all to follow. That continues now.

