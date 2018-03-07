RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  07 Mar 2018 11:59 |  By RnMTeam

DGTL returns to Barcelona with a fresh line up

MUMBAI: After several editions of DGTL in Spain’s most vibrant city, the Dutch organisation announces its awaited return to Parc del Fórum for the fourth time. On the 10 -11August multiple stages will arise underneath the Spanish sun, giving a spot to reputable artists such as Solomun, Maceo Plex, Jamie Jones and Apollonia. DGTL stays true to their core values by also giving the stage to upcoming talents like Perel and DJ Fra.

The well thought out line up stands out in its kind with some interesting back-to-back action from the likes of Carl Craig & Cassy, Ben UFO & Job Jobse and rising star Palms Trax with upperclassman Antal. DGTL is also adding weight with cutting edge acts such as Oscar Mulero, Rødhåd and Fatima Yamaha [live]. Joining the latter with a live performance are Tuff City Kids (Gerd Janson and Lauer), Detroit Swindle, KiNK, Fjaak and Traumer. Further ranging from Adriatique’s melodic house to Speedy J’s fast-paced techno and thumping beats by Amelie Lens and Dax J, there is something for everyone’s likings.

Just like previous years there is more to DGTL than just music. Next to a stunning line up you can expect technological innovations, new sustainable ways and eye-opening art.

With this first wave of artists, they set the bar high for themselves. Raising expectations for the following announcements with several headliners still to be announced.

Tags
DGTL Solomun Maceo Plex Jamie Jones Apollonia DJ Fra Oscar Mulero Rødhåd Fatima Yamaha Amelie Lens Dax J
Related news
Press Releases | 07 Feb 2018

Drumcode Festival announces inaugural line-up

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Swedish techno DJ Adam Beyer and legendary Dutch event producers Awakenings are teaming up to curate the highly anticipated first edition of Drumcode Festival.

read more
Press Releases | 05 Jan 2018

DGTL releases its jam-packed stages for DGTL Amsterdam 2018

MUMBAI: After releasing their immense line up some weeks ago, DGTL divided their arsenal of stellar artists into six stages over two days. DGTL teams up again with Resident Advisor who will be back at the GAIN stage, for a full weekend of musical live streams.

read more
Press Releases | 22 Nov 2017

DGTL announces full line up for its Amsterdam edition

MUMBAI: DGTL will return for another festival at the NDSM Docklands during Easter next year. On 30, 31 March and 1 April 2018

read more
Press Releases | 01 Nov 2017

LWE unveils second phase of names for New Year’s Day Party

MUMBAI: Marking five years of parties at London’s renowned Tobacco Dock, LWE have now revealed the second phase of names for their flagship New Year’s Day celebration - featuring an exclusive live performance from American producer Robert Hood and his daughter, Lyric, as duo Floorplan.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Shekhar Ravjiani visits a Mumbai chai stall run by women

MUMBAI: BIG FM with a view to further the ideology of woman empowerment went a step ahead by concread more

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

News
Kolkata joins Bengaluru in RAM week 7

MUMBAI: It seems the radio stations are comfortable in their positions on the RAM charts.read more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured 'The Most Enterprising Leader of Asia'

MUMBAI: Nisha Narayanan who is currently the Chief Operating Officer at RED FM has been awarded read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group