RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  06 Mar 2018 13:58 |  By RnMTeam

Mukul Shivputra to perform in honour of Pt SCR Bhatt and Pt Chidanand Nagarkar

MUMBAI: Kanara Saraswat Association presents renowned veteran classical vocalist of Gwalior gharana Mukul Shivaputra son of legendary vocalist Kumar Gandharva in an exclusive concert celebrating centenary year of legendary musicians Pandit SCR Bhatt and Pandit Chidanand Nagarkar.

Shivputra is an Indian classical vocalist par excellence. He was privileged to have learnt Dhrupad gayaki from Dr. K.G. Ginde, an eminent scholar of Indian classical music. He also learnt Carnatic music from the great vocalist and legendary composer of Carnatic classical music, Late Shri M.D. Ramanathan.

Today he is known for his sheer brilliance to present a raga with a completely new perception making it an entirely new experience of exploring its nuances. He has equal command over both the classical style of Hindustani classical music as well as the semi-classical music such as Thumri, Chaiti, Kajri and Hori to name a few. His impeccable presentation of both Sagun and Nirgun bhajans, composed by his father and by himself, leaves one spellbound.

On this special occasion, Shivputra will be accompanied by Deepak Garud on Tabla and Gyaneshwar Sonawane on Harmonium at Bharatiya Vidyabhavan, Chowpatty on Saturday, 10 March 2018, 7 pm onwards. Entry is free for the concert.

Tags
Mukul Shivputra Pandit SCR Bhatt Pandit Chidanand Nagarkar Gwalior Gharana Kanara Saraswat Association Dr. K.G. Ginde Deepak Garud Gyaneshwar Sonawane
Related news
Press Releases | 07 Feb 2018

Gwalior Maestro Pandit Sharad Sathe to serenade Mumbai with Night Sky

MUMBAI: At 86 years​ ​(will turn 86 on 18 February), Pandit Sharad Sathe, Master Khayal vocalist of the Gwalior Gharana is one of our last few Hindustani musicians with a connection to the glorious past of Classical music in Mumbai.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

News
Kolkata joins Bengaluru in RAM week 7

MUMBAI: It seems the radio stations are comfortable in their positions on the RAM charts.read more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured 'The Most Enterprising Leader of Asia'

MUMBAI: Nisha Narayanan who is currently the Chief Operating Officer at RED FM has been awarded read more

News
BARC Week 8: B4U Music and Sony MIX witness significant rise

MUMBAI: In week 8 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group