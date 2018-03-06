Mukul Shivputra to perform in honour of Pt SCR Bhatt and Pt Chidanand Nagarkar

MUMBAI: Kanara Saraswat Association presents renowned veteran classical vocalist of Gwalior gharana Mukul Shivaputra son of legendary vocalist Kumar Gandharva in an exclusive concert celebrating centenary year of legendary musicians Pandit SCR Bhatt and Pandit Chidanand Nagarkar.

Shivputra is an Indian classical vocalist par excellence. He was privileged to have learnt Dhrupad gayaki from Dr. K.G. Ginde, an eminent scholar of Indian classical music. He also learnt Carnatic music from the great vocalist and legendary composer of Carnatic classical music, Late Shri M.D. Ramanathan.

Today he is known for his sheer brilliance to present a raga with a completely new perception making it an entirely new experience of exploring its nuances. He has equal command over both the classical style of Hindustani classical music as well as the semi-classical music such as Thumri, Chaiti, Kajri and Hori to name a few. His impeccable presentation of both Sagun and Nirgun bhajans, composed by his father and by himself, leaves one spellbound.

On this special occasion, Shivputra will be accompanied by Deepak Garud on Tabla and Gyaneshwar Sonawane on Harmonium at Bharatiya Vidyabhavan, Chowpatty on Saturday, 10 March 2018, 7 pm onwards. Entry is free for the concert.