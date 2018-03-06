Busta K returns to Scorpio Music on 'Eats Me Up'

MUMBAI: French producer Busta K found fame with his bootlegs of the likes of Disclosure and Galantis, but he’s fast finding his feet with original productions. The success of Stay Here on leading independent Scorpio Music last year was impressive, leading him to return to the imprint with a stunning collaboration with Joe Cleere called Eats Me Up.



Joe Cleere’s raw, scorched soul vocal begins the track in energetic fashion over guitar strums and finger clicks, and after a rousing crescendo we’re unexpectedly greeted by a joyous violin / fiddle refrain that dances over pulsing synth chords and Cleere’s ad libs. Oozing positivity and life-affirming energy, it’s another wonderful production from the young Paris-based talent. It’s not hard to imagine this one pumping from TVs, radios, car stereos and dancefloors all year long.



Busta K has been in the spotlight for a minute, having played at the legendary Paris Techno Parade when he was just 16. Joe Cleere, meanwhile, hails from Ireland and was the voice on Sam Feldt’s Foregiveness and Sondr’s Surviving, amongst other things. Together they are a match made in dance music heaven.