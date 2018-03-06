RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  06 Mar 2018 13:51 |  By RnMTeam

Busta K returns to Scorpio Music on 'Eats Me Up'

MUMBAI: French producer Busta K found fame with his bootlegs of the likes of Disclosure and Galantis, but he’s fast finding his feet with original productions. The success of Stay Here on leading independent Scorpio Music last year was impressive, leading him to return to the imprint with a stunning collaboration with Joe Cleere called Eats Me Up.
 
Joe Cleere’s raw, scorched soul vocal begins the track in energetic fashion over guitar strums and finger clicks, and after a rousing crescendo we’re unexpectedly greeted by a joyous violin / fiddle refrain that dances over pulsing synth chords and Cleere’s ad libs. Oozing positivity and life-affirming energy, it’s another wonderful production from the young Paris-based talent. It’s not hard to imagine this one pumping from TVs, radios, car stereos and dancefloors all year long.
 
Busta K has been in the spotlight for a minute, having played at the legendary Paris Techno Parade when he was just 16. Joe Cleere, meanwhile, hails from Ireland and was the voice on Sam Feldt’s Foregiveness and Sondr’s Surviving, amongst other things. Together they are a match made in dance music heaven.

Tags
Busta K Scorpio Music Eats Me Up Disclosure Galantis Joe Cleere Sam Feldt
Related news
Press Releases | 25 Jan 2018

Ultra Europe 2018 phase one line-up announced

MUMBAI: Europe’s premier destination Music Festival ULTRA Europe has announced a momentous Phase One line-up to celebrate its sixth annual edition.

read more
Press Releases | 22 Aug 2017

Fabrikate releases funk track 'Your Grooves'

MUMBAI: We know, the last days of summer are hard and the sun slowly disappears and does your carefree spirit. If you're in a funk of the non musical type and need to get your groove back, it looks like everyone's favorite masked beatmakers, Fabrikate is here to deliver them.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Mar 2017

DJ Licious reveals new single 'I Hear You Calling'

MUMBAI: Belgian producer and SHOMI label boss DJ Licious reveals his latest single ‘I Hear You Calling’, out now via SHOMI/Positiva/Virgin EMI.

read more
Press Releases | 18 Feb 2017

Galantis release new single 'Rich Boy'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated duo Galantis have today released their anthemic new single 'Rich Boy'. The track follows the announcement of their highly-anticipated headline show at Brixton Academy, London, in April.

read more
Press Releases | 10 Feb 2017

Sam Feldt bags 'Hit of The Year' at Radio 100% NL Awards

MUMBAI: Dutch hitmaker Sam Feldt received the prestigious ‘Hit of The Year’ award for his platinum-selling single, ‘Summer On You’ at last night’s Radio 100% NL Awards.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

News
Kolkata joins Bengaluru in RAM week 7

MUMBAI: It seems the radio stations are comfortable in their positions on the RAM charts.read more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured 'The Most Enterprising Leader of Asia'

MUMBAI: Nisha Narayanan who is currently the Chief Operating Officer at RED FM has been awarded read more

News
BARC Week 8: B4U Music and Sony MIX witness significant rise

MUMBAI: In week 8 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group