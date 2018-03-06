RadioandMusic
Press Release |  06 Mar 2018 13:44 |  By RnMTeam

Apexape unveil vibrant new house anthem 'Whiskey & Cola'

MUMBAI: House duo Apexape deliver their brand new single Whiskey & Cola, a huge house production laced with the rich vocals of Carla Monroe who recently featured on MK’s top 10 hit ‘17’.

Apexape’s trademark deep bassline and rumbling hooks are ever present, whilst Monroe’s ragga tinged vocal helps provide all the ingredients for a club hit.

Renowned for their rework of the Frankie Beverly classic Joy & Pain and a string of underground successes on labels such as the legendary Strictly Rhythm, Apexape are back. 

Both Apexape’s original productions and remixes garner unrivalled radio support from the likes of BBC Radio 1′s Danny Howard, Annie Mac, Pete Tong and Mistajam to name but a few.

Continuing to create the most dazzling and contemporary DJ shows around the boys have just finished an Alps tour and are locking in major club nights and festivals for 2018. Apexape’s Whiskey & Cola is out on 2 March. 

Click here to listen to the track: apexape whiskey & cola (feat. carla monroe)

Tags
Apexape Whiskey & Cola Frankie Beverly BBC Radio 1 Danny Howard Annie Mac Pete Tong
