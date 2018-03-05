RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  05 Mar 2018 16:31 |  By RnMTeam

Ushuaïa Ibiza announces return of Martin Garrix for Summer 2018

MUMBAI: Ushuaïa regular and firm fan favourite Martin Garrix will be returning to Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel this summer for what has become one of the biggest residencies on the white isle.

Renowned for his unique and innovative party concepts, the young prodigy has ensured that there is only one place to be on a Thursday night, causing incredible scenes at Ushuaïa’s legendary poolside stage week after week. Opening on 5 July, Martin will be making the world’s number one open air club his home for a run of nine shows until the end of August. With the lineup still firmly under wraps, if previous years are anything to go by, partygoers can expect a world-class array of top tier talent taking to the decks each week.

It’s easy to get lost in the numbers behind Martin Garrix’s meteoric rise - the 21 year old Dutch superstar has already set precedents and scored landmarks at every corner of the music industry. Martin has become one of electronic dance music’s youngest superstars, with his 2013 release of his smash hit “Animals” topping the charts in late 2013 at the age of 17. Just three years later, he was voted number one on the 2016 and 2017 DJ Mag Top 100 Poll. The young producer has made Billboard’s prestigious 21 Under 21 three times, as well as Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list twice and was named one of GQ UK's 'Man of Today' in 2017. In 2016, Garrix signed a global deal with Sony Music International marking his ascent into the highest reaches of the music industry. His first single for RCA/Sony Music Intl, In The Name Of Love featuring Bebe Rexha, amassed over half a billion streams in just three months and has become a massive hit worldwide. Last year he continued his wave of success and started his own record label; STMPD RCRDS, released hit singles like Scared To Be Lonely, There For You and So Far Away and completed residencies in Las Vegas and Ibiza.

The jewel in Ibiza’s party crown, Ushuaïa’s dedication to bringing the most sought after names to their world-famous stage ensures they remain one step ahead of the game every time. Renowned around the world for their legendary poolside parties, year after year the team behind the number one open air clubs raises the bar ever higher, with an impeccable lineup of superstar residents from across the electronic music spectrum playing from daytime to midnight. Not just content with packing their nights full of world class artists, Ushuaïa constantly outdoes itself when it comes to phenomenal productions, with a different theme each night of the week. With incredible pyrotechnics, mind-blowing lighting, visuals and a state of the art sound system, not to mention the beautifully designed gogo costumes, as well as an abundance of confetti, streamers and CO2, it’s no surprise people flock from around the world for the inimitable Ushuaïa experience.

Tags
Ushuaïa Martin Garrix Scared To Be Lonely There For You So Far Away STMPD RCRDS RCA/Sony Music
Related news
Press Releases | 01 Mar 2018

David Guetta and Martin Garrix start remix contest for 'Like I Do'

MUMBAI: David Guetta and Martin Garrix have started a remix contest for Like I Do' with soon vibes on their brand new app. The remix of the winner of the contest will be released as one of the official Like I Do remixes.

read more
Press Releases | 26 Feb 2018

Martin Garrix performs at Official Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix took the stage at the official Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony in Pyeongchang, South-Korea. He turned the last part of the ceremony into a party that even got athletes streaming out of the stands onto the floor to dance.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Feb 2018

Anton Powers unveils vibrant new production 'Heart For Sale'

MUMBAI: Popular DJ and producer Anton Powers has kicked off 2018 in style with his high-tempo new single Heart For Sale. The production, set to be the first of many releases for Anton this year, is out now via 3 Beat Productions.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Feb 2018

David Guetta and Martin Garrix join forces once again on 'Like I Do' with Brooks

MUMBAI: The success of So Far Away has barely gotten the chance to cool down while David Guetta and Martin Garrix collaborate again on Like I Do, this time also with Brooks. The track showcases a blend of progressive house and pure pop combined with beautiful vocals.

read more
Press Releases | 10 Feb 2018

STMPD RCRDS welcomes first Belgian artist Michael Amani

MUMBAI: STMPD RCRDS announce their first Belgian artist on the roster: the young talent that is Michael Amani. Making his chops as a DJ in his home country, his first production for Feels Like I Do showcases his transition from DJ to artist.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

News
Kolkata joins Bengaluru in RAM week 7

MUMBAI: It seems the radio stations are comfortable in their positions on the RAM charts.read more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured 'The Most Enterprising Leader of Asia'

MUMBAI: Nisha Narayanan who is currently the Chief Operating Officer at RED FM has been awarded read more

News
BARC Week 8: B4U Music and Sony MIX witness significant rise

MUMBAI: In week 8 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group