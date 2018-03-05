'Imayil' trends on YouTube, collects one lakh plus views in 22 hours

MUMBAI: The first song from upcoming Malayalam movie Kidu is trending on YouTube as one of the top five videos. It garnered more than one lakh views in just 22 hours of its release. Titled Imayil, the track is composed and sung by Vimal TK, with lyrics written by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Written and directed by Majeed Abu, the movie stars Ramzan Muhammed, Anagha Stibin, Leona Lishoy, Minon John, Althaf Manaf, Aymon and Vishnu. Dhanesh Mohanan has handled the cinematography where as Achu Vijayan has done the editing. P K Sabu and Naseera K have produced 'Kidu' under the banner of Pee Kay Productions. Muzik247 is the official music partner.