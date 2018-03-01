Rekha Bhardwaj serves 'Challa Chaap Chunariya' from Daas Dev this Holi

MUMBAI: Veteran Director, Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming film Daas Dev is slated to release on 23 March. The film boasts of a total of seven tracks and therefore marks the highest number of songs in a Sudhir Mishra film ever. The freshly delivered Rekha Bhardwaj video Challa Chaap Chunariya, composed bySandesh Shandilya and with lyrics by Deepak Ramola releases this Holi adding mirth to the festival of colours.

While Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is a unique take on Devdaas with a Shakespearean overture, the construct remains undisturbed. Rahul Bhat reprises Dev, armed with Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari as Paro and Chandni respectively set against the modern day complex political environment of Uttar Pradesh where power intercepts relationships.

The video of the song largely covers a wedding sequence, beautifully woven into the narrative, aiding the story to move forward. Be it Devdaas or Daas Dev, the chemistry between Dev and Paro never fails. True to form, Sudhir Mishra’s rendition of this legendary love story, also serves a sumptuous romantic fare which is palpable in the video supporting Challa Chaap Chunariya. The chemistry between Chadha and Bhat peaks spicing up the track even further.

Talking about her latest offering, Rekha Bhardwaj says, “Challa Chap Chunariya is the perfect release during Holi. Given the peppy track and its zestful video, it adds spunk to the happy festival of colours. When Sandesh Shandilya made me hear the tune, I was very excited to sing the track. And with Sudhir Mishra at the helm of the film, I had no doubt that the video would be in tune with the song”.

Bollywood music lovers have a reason to update their Holi playlist including Challa Chaap Chunariya.