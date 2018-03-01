5SOS release new single 'Want You Back'

MUMBAI: 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) are back and unveil their brand new single – Want You Back out via Capitol Records. The band have also announced dates for the Spring 2018 5SOS3 tour, a 26 date run of shows around the world to premiere new music for the 5SOS fans. Watch out for the official video slated to premiere soon.

Want You Back is 5SOS’ first new single in nearly two years. After 18 months on the road in support of their No. 1 sophomore album Sounds Good Feels Good, the band have spent the last year living, writing and recording their new album in Los Angeles, set for release through Capitol Records later this year.

5SOS, who built a loyal and passionate fan base playing shows around the world, decided to take the new music directly to their fans on the 5SOS3tour, which will kick off on 20 March at Debaser Strand in Stockholm. 5SOS will visit a total of 26 venues on the run, which will include shows at Heaven in London (5 April), New York City’s Irving Plaza (12 April) and the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles (25 April). See below for itinerary.

The band say, “Finally… It’s been 3 years since our last album and we are so ready to share new music with the world,” 5SOS told fans. After spending the last five years on the road since the age of 16, it was important we took time to reflect as individuals and now we’re coming back stronger and more unified than ever. These songs mean the world to us and we have held nothing back in writing and recording this album. We’ve been rehearsing a lot of the new songs live and can’t wait to get back out on tour to connect with our incredible fans.”

Hailed as the ‘biggest new rock act in the world’ by Rolling Stone, 5SOS are one of the biggest breakthrough stories of the last few years; over six million albums sold worldwide, 1 + billion Spotify streams and a self-titled debut album that not only topped the US Album Chart (going to #1 globally on iTunes in 76 countries) but also became the third biggest preorder in iTunes history and the biggest US debut by an Australian artist ever. 5SOS’s debut album has sold more than three million units worldwide, with 1.5 million albums and more than 4.5 million single tracks sold in the U.S. alone.

Their second album, Sounds Good Feels Good, topped the charts around the world (charting at No. 1 in 12 countries), making them the only band in history (not vocal group) to see their first two full-length studio albums debut at the top spot on the US Billboard 200 chart, and the third Australian act in history to have simultaneous No.1 albums in the UK, U.S. and Australia. They are also the first Australian band (including vocal and not vocal groups) to see their first two full-length albums debut at No.1 on the US Billboard 200 Chart.

Having sold over one million concert tickets around the globe, the band have sold-out some of the world's biggest venues. In 2016, they played over 100 shows in 31 countries on their 'Sounds Live Feels Live' tour including sold-out dates at Madison Square Gardens and London's O2 Arena. The band has also won an American Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, an iHeartRadio Music Award, five MTV European Music Awards, two ARIA Awards and an MTV Video Music Award.

5SOS3 Tour Dates

20-3 Stockholm, SE Debaser Strand

23-3 Antwerp, BE Trix

24-3 Cologne, DE Gloria

26-3 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg

29-3 Milan, IT Fabrique

4-4 Paris, FR Yoyo

5-4 London, UK Heaven

8-4 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

9-4 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

10-4 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

12-4 New York, NY Irving Plaza

13-4 Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall

15-4 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

16-4 Chicago, IL House of Blues Chicago

18-4 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

19-4 Dallas, TX House of Blues Dallas

21-4 Houston, TX House of Blues Houston

23-4 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

25-4 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco Theater

26-4 San Diego, CA House of Blues San Diego

27-4 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

2 -5 Singapore Capitol Theatre

24-5 Sydney, Australia Metro

29 -5 Melbourne, Australia 170 Russell

4-6 MexicoCity, Mexico Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional

6-6 Sao Paolo, Brazil Cine Joia