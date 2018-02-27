RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  27 Feb 2018 14:28 |  By RnMTeam

Set yourself free with '3 Storeys' latest song Azaadiyaan

MUMBAI: The makers of 3 Storeys have released the third song from the film titled Azaadiyaan.  It is a free-spirited song featuring the debutants Ankit Rathi and Aisha who escape from the hustle of the city and live the moment. The song also features Sharman Joshi and Masumeh at their romantic best.

This wild-hearted song is sung by Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes. The song is composed by Clinton Cerejo.  The soulful lyrics of the song is penned by Shellee.

Check the song here –

3 Storeys feature a power-packed ensemble cast of actors like Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles. It is directed by debutante director Arjun Mukerjee, who has had a history of AD filmmaking. The film also proves to be the debuting platform for young talents Aisha Ahmed and Ankit Rathi. 

Produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the story promises to make you wonder about people’s ‘real’ faces. 

3 Storeys, presented by B4U Motion Pictures and produced by Excel Entertainment, releases on 9 March 2018.

Tags
3 Storeys Azaadiyaan Clinton Cerejo Bianca Gomes Sharman Joshi Pulkit Samrat Richa Chadha Renuka Shahane Arjun Mukerjee Priya Sreedharan Ritesh Sidhwani Farhan Akhtar B4U Motion Pictures Excel Entertainment
Related news
Royal Stag Barrel Select
Press Releases | 29 Nov 2017

MTV and Royal Stag Barrel Select return with the 7th Season of ‘MTV Unplugged’

MUMBAI: Perfection only needs a stage and Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged Season 7 is the perfect stage to feature India’s musical perfection.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Nov 2017

'Fukrey Returns' song launch event was a celebration in Fukra style

MUMBAI: The makers of Fukrey along with the entire star cast had a fun-filled affair last evening. The entire evening was a surprise element as the star cast were at their humorous best.

read more
Press Releases | 09 Aug 2017

Farhan Akhtar exudes his love for music in 'Meer-E-Kaarwan' from Lucknow Central

MUMBAI: The second song from Lucknow Central, Meer-E-Kaarwan is out now and it furthers the passion Farhan Akhtar possesses for music. Akhtar aka Kishen Mohan Girhotra of Lucknow Central took to Twitter to share Meer-E-Kaarwan.

read more
Press Releases | 20 Jul 2017

Sarod player Soumik Datta jams with Farhan Akhtar in London

MUMBAI: 13 July saw some of Bollywood’s most respected and popular names come together in London for a unique Urdu poetry tribute to the iconic Bollywood film, Mughal-e-Azam and its director K Asif.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Nov 2016

QYUKI'S revolutionary idea of JAMMIN' created mass popularity unlike any other

MUMBAI : Since the launch of Jammin in August this year, Qyuki’s collaboration with YouTube introduced the world to a unique property .This has been peaking everyone’s interest since the start.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MY FM again hikes advertising rates by 20 per cent

MUMBAI: It was in April 2017 last year when MY FM increased its advertising rates by 25 per centread more

Interviews
MTV was initially reluctant to air a Marathi song: CEO Sagarika Music

MUMBAI: To enter an unknown territory and to conquer it, is what real success and thrilling storread more

News
Apple Music, Radio City to produce countdown show

MUMBAI: In association with Apple Music, Radio City on Monday announced a Bollywood countdown chread more

News
No major changes witnessed in RAM Week 6
,

MUMBAI: The last week of February under RAM data has shown no major changes in the positioning. read more

Interviews
VYRL Originals, a platform to promote Independent singers, music producers, lyricists and composers: Vinit Thakkar

EMI Records India along with Mohit Suri have launched VYRL Originals, a platform created to read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group