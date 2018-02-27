Set yourself free with '3 Storeys' latest song Azaadiyaan

MUMBAI: The makers of 3 Storeys have released the third song from the film titled Azaadiyaan. It is a free-spirited song featuring the debutants Ankit Rathi and Aisha who escape from the hustle of the city and live the moment. The song also features Sharman Joshi and Masumeh at their romantic best.

This wild-hearted song is sung by Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes. The song is composed by Clinton Cerejo. The soulful lyrics of the song is penned by Shellee.

Check the song here –

3 Storeys feature a power-packed ensemble cast of actors like Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles. It is directed by debutante director Arjun Mukerjee, who has had a history of AD filmmaking. The film also proves to be the debuting platform for young talents Aisha Ahmed and Ankit Rathi.

Produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the story promises to make you wonder about people’s ‘real’ faces.

3 Storeys, presented by B4U Motion Pictures and produced by Excel Entertainment, releases on 9 March 2018.