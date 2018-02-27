One Day, three women, three distinct styles of classical music

MUMBAI: First Edition Arts curates Legacy a day-long immersive experience of the finest Hindustani music rendered by three vocalists Apoorva Gokhale (Gwalior), Dr Pournima Dhumale (Agra) and Pratima Tilak (Jaipur). Each of these musicians is well grounded in their respective lineage and have dedicated long years to the study of Hindustani classical music with some of the most illustrious Gurus of this century. The concerts are presented by First Edition Arts in association with the G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture.

Celebrating Hindustani classical music of the Gwalior, Agra and Jaipur gharanas with three brilliant women artistes in morning, afternoon and evening sessions. Just days before Women’s Day.

The day-long concert at G5A is a chance to savour the rich and subtle beauty of the music of each gharana and the individual imprint that the three musicians bring to their art. There will be rare and traditional compositions and raags favoured by each gharana. In addition, these raags will span the melodies meant for the morning, afternoon and early evening in keeping with the time cycle of Hindustani classical music. In between the three concerts, there will be breakfast, lunch and coffee breaks and leisurely chats with friends, family and fellow music lovers in the intimate and inviting ambience of the G5A space, ideal for close interactions between musicians, listeners and the wider rasika community.

Event Details:

Venue: G5A in Mahalakshmi

Date - 4 March 2018

Session One: 10 am to 12.30 pm

Apoorva Gokhale with Swapnil Bhise on tabla and Anant Joshi on harmonium.

Lunch Break - 12.30 pm to 2 pm

Session Two: 2 to 4 pm

Dr Pournima Dhumale with Mukta Raste on tabla and Anant Joshi on harmonium.

Tea Break: 4 to 5 pm

Session Three: 5 to 7 pm

Pratima Tilak with Pandit Omkar Gulwady on Tabla and Makarand Kundale on harmonium.