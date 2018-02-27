RadioandMusic
Felix Cartal sends a meaningful message with 'Runaway'

MUMBAI: Felix Cartal teamed up with vocalist REGN for his stunning new track Runaway on Physical Presents / Enhanced Music, and it's one that will resonate deeply with listeners on and off the dancefloor. Runaway carries power in REGN's passionate voice and angsty lyrics that are perfectly complemented by Mr. Cartal's moody piano melodies and deep, groovy basslines; it delivers a message that is rebellious but also encouraging in its authenticity. Just as Runaway speaks of listening to one’s own voice, so it seems has Felix Cartal. 2017 proved to be a monumental year for the producer, who was included in Billboard's "13 Dance Artists Who Dominated 2017" feature and made it into their "50 Best Dance/Electronic Songs of 2017" for his Get What You Give single. 

"Based on the producer's newfound sound and vision for the project (…) it looks like Cartal is now leading the charge and owning it," quoted the renowned music publication. There has never been a better time for Felix Cartal, and Runaway further proves that he is truly stepping into his own. Also, Runaway is a single off Felix's forthcoming album. 

With his dreamy, melodic and yet dance-floor friendly sound, Felix Cartal has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in modern dance music. His Spotify channel has garnered over 75 million streams, and his track Killing Time with R3hab has reached 10 million streams to date. Felix's appeal lies in his ability to convey complex emotions through his music, like the hopeful angst of his recent release Get What You Give, leaving listeners with a positive emotional catharsis. To this effect, Get What You Give has soared to the #1 spot on Sirius XM Chill and the Hype Machine and rapidly climbed the US and international charts; it is currently #3 on the pop radio charts and a certified Gold Record in Canada. The track recently earned nominations at the prestigious Canadian Juno Awards, for Dance Recording of the Year as well as Producer of the Year. Shortly after, Felix released Hold Tight, the swoon-worthy B side track to Get What You Give, which also received support from Billboard and experienced similar success. With such immense recent successes, we can't wait to see what's next for Felix Cartal.

Catch him live during his new residency at the famed Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas, which kicks off on 8 April 2018.

