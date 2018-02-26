RadioandMusic
Press Release |  26 Feb 2018 13:29 |  By RnMTeam

Martin Garrix performs at Official Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix took the stage at the official Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony in Pyeongchang, South-Korea. He turned the last part of the ceremony into a party that even got athletes streaming out of the stands onto the floor to dance. Garrix wrote history as the youngest DJ/producer to ever perform at the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony. Next to the audience who got to witness it in the stadium, the performance got broadcasted live to millions of households all over the world. The Closing Ceremony is an opportunity for the athletes to be celebrated one last time before they all return to their countries.

For Martin himself playing the Closing Ceremony had a personal touch: ‘’Playing the Olympic Closing Ceremony was extra special to me. I once got inspired to get started with electronic music because I saw Tiesto play the 2004 Olympics in Athens. That I got the opportunity to recreate that moment myself is such a huge honor. I can only hope and dream that my performance will inspire others like Tiesto's inspired me.'

First reactions from the press :

The last 15 minutes of the ceremony were listed as an electronic dance music party. The DJs cranking loud music included Martin Garrix, the Dutch superstar of the scene. The athletes streamed out of the stands onto the floor and many of them danced. The American skiing superstar Lindsey Vonn led a conga line. A fun and unregimented way to end things. The New York Times

Things went to the next level at the end of the two-hour ceremony, though, when a DJ at the Olympics closing ceremony turned the whole thing into a giant dance fest. Garrix made sure the night ended on a good note, and the athletes seemed to have an amazing time dancing along to his music. Bustle

 Martin Garrix then ended the event with a 15-minute electronic dance set with many of the athletes dancing along. The Sun, The DJs on duty included Raiden and Martin Garrix, aka the Dutch DJ who produced Scared To Be Lonely with Dua Lipa. The athletes left their stands to dance on the arena’s floor, where Lindsey Vonn led a conga line. What a fun way to wrap up the Olympics in PyeongChang! Hollywood Life.

Tags
Martin Garrix Raiden Dua Lipa Tiesto South-Korea music DJ Olympics in Athens Lindsey Vonn
