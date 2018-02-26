RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  26 Feb 2018 19:14 |  By RnMTeam

Carnage unveils official video for new Steve Aoki and Lockdown collaboration

MUMBAI:  International DJ and producer Carnage has unveiled the official video release for his brand new track, PLUR Genocide, a collaborative effort with Grammy-nominated international DJ and producer Steve Aoki and Lockdown.

Taken from his upcoming Battered Bruised and Bloody album, the release is also accompanied by a worldwide tour, which will hit major international and stateside cities including Paris, France, Philadelphia, PA, London, UK, Atlanta, GA and Athens, Greece.

A typically thumping mainstage-ready production blessed with the rumbling breakdown of Carnage and grammy-nominated heavyweight Steve Aoki, the official video for PLUR Genocide focuses on a heaven-based battle with a series of cherubs embarking in an epic war-like battle with one another.

Video directors, The Sacred Egg, gave their take on the production, adding, “From a film making perspective the track is a gift.  It has a kind of gritty industrial feel about it, as well as a simplicity that we really like. We knew we wanted to create something beautiful but also aggressive.  We reference scenes from renaissance paintings. But decided to evolve the visuals by modifying the cherubs giving them modern day touches such as tattoos, silver teeth and pool queues, and shot the production in Ukraine.”

In 2017 Carnage debuted the eagerly-awaited and critically lauded collaborative EP with Young Thug, titled Young Martha. He also introduced the world to his hip-hop persona, THIRTY RACK on the Step Brothers EP with G-Eazy, and unleashed two solo tracks, as THIRTY RACK, Xan Man and Fuck N****. Additionally, in 2017 the worldwide hit, I Like Tuh feat. iLoveMakonnen, earned him an RIAA Gold certification and both Young Martha and Step Brothers EPs garnered over 84 million streams collectively on Spotify alone.

PLUR Genocide is taken from Carnage’s upcoming Battered Bruised & Bloody album, slated for release on March 2nd via his own imprint Heavyweight Records. With 2018 already shaping up to be an amazing year for the pioneering entrepreneur, Carnage will kickstart his worldwide tour on 2 March in Philadelphia, rounding things off at the Fremont Theater, CA on 28 April .

Battered Bruise and Bloody” Tour Dates

All dates, cities and venues below are subject to change.

DATE                CITY                                        VENUE
March 2             Philadelphia PA                       The Fillmore
March 3             Cancun, Mexico                      Oasis Spring Break
March 8             Athens, Greece                       Monastiraki Center
March 9             Paris   France                          YoYo
March 10           Istanbul, Turkey                       VW Arena
March 14           South Padre Island TX            Beach Bash Festival
March 16           Atlanta, GA                              Tabernacle
March 27           Benalmadena, Spain               Kiu Disco
March 28           Treviso, Italy                            Supersonic Music Arena
March 30           St. Martin, Austria                    Empire Club
March 31           Vienna, Austria                        Praterdome                  
April 3               Amsterdam, Netherlands         Melkweg Oude Zaal
April 4               London, UK                              XOYO
April 5               Marina D'Or, Spain                   Marina D'Or Holiday Resort
April 6               Cologne, Germany                   Bootshaus
April 13             Omaha, NE                              Slowdown
April 14             Kansas City, MO                      Arvest Bank Theater at The Midland
April 19             Boston, MA                              House of Blues
April 20             Buffalo, NY                              Town Ballroom
April 26             Boise, ID                                  Revolution Center
April 27             Santa Cruz, CA                       The Catalyst
April 28             San Luis Obispo, CA               Fremont Theater

Tags
Xan Man Fuck N**** PLUR Genocide Steve Aoki Lockdown Thirty Rack I Like Tuh iLoveMakonnen
Related news
Press Releases | 09 Feb 2018

Romania's Untold makes first huge line-up announcement for 2018

MUMBAI: Romanian festival Untold has firmly established itself as one of the world’s most exciting festivals for electronic music, with a seldom-seen level of production that makes it as spectacular visually as it is aurally.

read more
Press Releases | 30 Jan 2018

Producer and DJ Carnage announces the 'Battered Bruised and Bloody' Tour

MUMBAI: Today, the musically versatile producer and DJ, Carnage announces the Battered Bruised and Bloody Tour in support of his just announced sophomore album of the same name.  The worldwide tour will hit major international and stateside cities including Paris, France, Philadelphia, PA, Londo

read more
Press Releases | 17 Jan 2018

Tomorrowland presents Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike Garden Of Madness

MUMBAI: Forgot those January blues because Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel is preparing for yet another scorching summer with the announcement of their first resident for 2018 Tomorrowland presents Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike Garden of Madness.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Jan 2018

Max Styler heats up the New Year with 'All Your Love'

MUMBAI: If you're looking for a funky, seductive tune to stir up memories about summer nights spent grooving on dance floors, look no further than Max Styler's vivid future house production All Your Love.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Dec 2017

Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike and Steve Aoki giveaway new collaboration for Christmas

MUMBAI: When Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike and Steve Aoki first combined forces for the most epic super group 3 Are Legend in dance music, fans knew that expectations for main stage live spectacles and in studio tracks that slay would be more than surpassed.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
MTV was initially reluctant to air a Marathi song: CEO Sagarika Music

MUMBAI: To enter an unknown territory and to conquer it, is what real success and thrilling storread more

News
Apple Music, Radio City to produce countdown show

MUMBAI: In association with Apple Music, Radio City on Monday announced a Bollywood countdown chread more

News
No major changes witnessed in RAM Week 6
,

MUMBAI: The last week of February under RAM data has shown no major changes in the positioning. read more

Interviews
VYRL Originals, a platform to promote Independent singers, music producers, lyricists and composers: Vinit Thakkar

EMI Records India along with Mohit Suri have launched VYRL Originals, a platform created to read more

News
Modi expected to address school-children in Mann ki Baat, invites viewpoints

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is making his forty-first monthly ‘Mann ki Baatread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group