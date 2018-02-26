Carnage unveils official video for new Steve Aoki and Lockdown collaboration

MUMBAI: International DJ and producer Carnage has unveiled the official video release for his brand new track, PLUR Genocide, a collaborative effort with Grammy-nominated international DJ and producer Steve Aoki and Lockdown.

Taken from his upcoming Battered Bruised and Bloody album, the release is also accompanied by a worldwide tour, which will hit major international and stateside cities including Paris, France, Philadelphia, PA, London, UK, Atlanta, GA and Athens, Greece.

A typically thumping mainstage-ready production blessed with the rumbling breakdown of Carnage and grammy-nominated heavyweight Steve Aoki, the official video for PLUR Genocide focuses on a heaven-based battle with a series of cherubs embarking in an epic war-like battle with one another.

Video directors, The Sacred Egg, gave their take on the production, adding, “From a film making perspective the track is a gift. It has a kind of gritty industrial feel about it, as well as a simplicity that we really like. We knew we wanted to create something beautiful but also aggressive. We reference scenes from renaissance paintings. But decided to evolve the visuals by modifying the cherubs giving them modern day touches such as tattoos, silver teeth and pool queues, and shot the production in Ukraine.”

In 2017 Carnage debuted the eagerly-awaited and critically lauded collaborative EP with Young Thug, titled Young Martha. He also introduced the world to his hip-hop persona, THIRTY RACK on the Step Brothers EP with G-Eazy, and unleashed two solo tracks, as THIRTY RACK, Xan Man and Fuck N****. Additionally, in 2017 the worldwide hit, I Like Tuh feat. iLoveMakonnen, earned him an RIAA Gold certification and both Young Martha and Step Brothers EPs garnered over 84 million streams collectively on Spotify alone.

PLUR Genocide is taken from Carnage’s upcoming Battered Bruised & Bloody album, slated for release on March 2nd via his own imprint Heavyweight Records. With 2018 already shaping up to be an amazing year for the pioneering entrepreneur, Carnage will kickstart his worldwide tour on 2 March in Philadelphia, rounding things off at the Fremont Theater, CA on 28 April .

Battered Bruise and Bloody” Tour Dates

All dates, cities and venues below are subject to change.