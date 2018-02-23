RadioandMusic
Press Release |  23 Feb 2018 17:54 |  By RnMTeam

Yuvraj Hans unveils his first ever Punjabi remix with B Praak

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Yuvraj Hans, the son of renowned musician and Padmashri awardee Hans Raj Hans, releases his first ever Punjabi remix number Nachan Toh Pehlan Remix. The original version of the song was sung by his father Hans Raj Hans in the year 1990. The music video features the singer himself alongside the popular Punjabi actress Simran Kaur Mundi. Composed by the very famous Mann Bharrya singer-composer B Praak and written by Davinder Khannewala and Jaani. The official music video releases worldwide on 23 February, 2018, under Speed Records and Times Music label.

“It was a great experience recording the remix version of this popular number, originally sung by my father. I am pretty excited and hope everyone will love my version of the song as well,” says singer Yuvraj Hans.

Yuvraaj is following his father’s footsteps in the Punjabi music industry and emerging as one of the best singers of the Pollywood industry. Some of his super hit singles include Paani, Tere Naina, Saiyaan and Dil Di Kasoor.

“Though the song is a remake of a very popular number sung by our very own Hans Raj Hans sir, but I feel that it has a refreshing touch in it,” said the singer-composer B Praak.

B Praak is known for composing some chart-topping hits like Kudiya Te Bussan (Sharry Maan), Do You Know (Diljit Dosanjh), Assi Munde Hai Punjabi (movie Taur Mittran Di), Paani (Yuvraj Hans), Soch and Backbone (Hardy Sandhu). He has been applauded with many prestigious awards, which include ‘Best Music Video Award’ and ‘Most Romantic Ballad of the Year’ award for his super hit song Soch sung by Hardy Sandhu.

Speed Records and Times Music are famed for unveiling some of the biggest and most amazing Bhangra Anthems. Nachan Toh Pehlan Remix is another of their exemplary releases that will surely become a big hit in the coming time.

Click here to view the track:

