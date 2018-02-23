David Guetta and Martin Garrix join forces once again on 'Like I Do' with Brooks

MUMBAI: The success of So Far Away has barely gotten the chance to cool down while David Guetta and Martin Garrix collaborate again on Like I Do, this time also with Brooks. The track showcases a blend of progressive house and pure pop combined with beautiful vocals. Both have teased the track during shows all over the world the past couple of weeks and today it is finally available at all digital service providers.

It’s known that David and Martin are really good friends and love to make music together. Here’s what both of them had to say about Like I Do. David Guetta, ‘When we hit the studio we were already working on several tracks. After we saw the great response on So Far Away we thought f*** it we will release another track together straight away.”



Martin Garrix, “David is a legend. I have a lot of respect for him as an artist and I’m very happy we were able to release another track together with the amazing Brooks who I have worked with on other records before. I think he’s one of the most talented producers out there.”



The release of Like I Do is accompanied by an official lyric video. Previous collaboration, So Far Away, peaked at #18 on the Spotify charts and at #21 on iTunes and acquired millions of streams as well as more than 56 million views on the official music video.



For David Guetta this release is coming hot off the heels of his hit single Dirty Sexy Money with Afrojack, Charli XCX and French Montana and his recent collaboration with Sean Paul and Becky G on Mad Love. In January he toured through Europe with his 2018 European stadium tour and he is currently gearing up for the summer filled with festivals and his residency at Ushuaia Ibiza.



Martin Garrix had an amazing year filled with milestones and accomplishments in 2017 and doesn’t have any plans to slow down in 2018. His label STMPD RCRDS is releasing one track after another and he is gearing up for some really special shows and projects this year. Stay tuned.