Sony Music's 'White ROOM' gets a big 'LIKE' from the DJ fraternity

MUMBAI: Sony Music has pioneered a new initiative where DJs from across India get mailed the latest international music as it releases every Friday! DJ’s are asked to register on http://bit.ly/TheWhiteRoom to get access to new music the instant it releases and in some cases, even in advance. The music, handpicked by Sony Music’s team of experts, is sent to DJs in high quality wave format.

Currently, the club has about 1200+ DJ’s from the length and breadth of India including places like Kerala, Daman, Kolkata, Chennai, Jammu and more.

“This is something we’ve been wanting to do for quite a while now- there are 1000’s of DJs now across India playing music to lakhs if not millions of people. The DJ has become an integral part of every gathering- be it a mehendi party or a college bash. There is no doubting the influence they have and the role DJs play in a song’s popularity. This is our attempt at making life a little easier for them by serving them the latest and most relevant music. We are quite chuffed with the response- DJs have begun sending us their own remixes which we are not only distributing within the group, but also looking to release officially on digital platforms,” says Sony Music India director- International Music Arjun Sankalia.

White Room began last year and in a short span has created a brand name for itself.