RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  21 Feb 2018 17:43 |  By RnMTeam

Sony Music's 'White ROOM' gets a big 'LIKE' from the DJ fraternity

MUMBAI: Sony Music has pioneered a new initiative where DJs from across India get mailed the latest international music as it releases every Friday! DJ’s are asked to register on http://bit.ly/TheWhiteRoom to get access to new music the instant it releases and in some cases, even in advance. The music, handpicked by Sony Music’s team of experts, is sent to DJs in high quality wave format.

Currently, the club has about 1200+ DJ’s from the length and breadth of India including places like Kerala, Daman, Kolkata, Chennai, Jammu and more.

“This is something we’ve been wanting to do for quite a while now- there are 1000’s of DJs now across India playing music to lakhs if not millions of people. The DJ has become an integral part of every gathering- be it a mehendi party or a college bash. There is no doubting the influence they have and the role DJs play in a song’s popularity. This is our attempt at making life a little easier for them by serving them the latest and most relevant music. We are quite chuffed with the response- DJs have begun sending us their own remixes which we are not only distributing within the group, but also looking to release officially on digital platforms,” says Sony Music India director- International Music Arjun Sankalia.

White Room began last year and in a short span has created a brand name for itself.

Tags
Sony Music White ROOM DJ fraternity Arjun Sankalia
Related news
Press Releases | 09 Nov 2017

Darshan Raval's 'Tera Zikr' is one that consumes heart

MUMBAI: With an infectious tune, captivating lyrics and beautiful visuals that stay with you forever, Tera Zikr is Darshan Raval’s best musical masterpiece yet. Composed and sung by the multi-talented artist, the song video was released by Sony Music across all key digital platforms.

read more
Press Releases | 31 Oct 2017

Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, W&W and DJs go global with 'Crowd Control'

MUMBAI: Off the back of an impressive Summer for both Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, as well as W&W, taking their sound to festivals including Tomorrowland, Creamields, EDC and Untold, these dynamic duos now come armed and ready with a new music video for the unavoidable, mammoth fan-interacted

read more
Press Releases | 23 Oct 2017

Martin Garrix collaborates once again with Matisse and Sadko on Forever

MUMBAI: Sony Music with STMPD RCRDS are back with another anthem from STMPD label boss Martin Garrix, once again in collaboration with standout Russian brother duo Matisse and Sadko.

read more
Press Releases | 17 Oct 2017

Chris Young sets 2018 headline tour

MUMBAI: With days to go until his induction as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry and the release of his seventh studio album, Losing Sleep, Chris Young is revealing the launch of his 2018 headlining concerts.

read more
Press Releases | 11 Oct 2017

Jeff Lynne's ELO 'Wembley Or Bust' concert film to be released 17 November

MUMBAI: Having released an acclaimed new album Alone In The Universe in 2015, sold out multiple arena tours, and had an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, Jeff Lynne’s ELO will release a live CD/DVD of their legendary concert at Wembley Stadium in June.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Hungama Spotlight creates digital waves as it crosses 30mn

MUMBAI: Hungama launched Hungama Spotlight, a show celebrating live musical performanceread more

Press Releases
Taal Namah Shivaye - an ode to Lord Shiva by MY FM

MUMBAI: Mahashivratri, the festival of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life is often observread more

News
Several new categories added in India Radio Forum Awards

New Delhi: A total of 46 awards in programming, talent, promotion and marketing, and advertisingread more

Press Releases
Shemaroo Entertainment launches HariOm an all-inclusive Hindu devotional app

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, the leading content provider for television and digital read more

News
Leading stations remain unmoved in RAM week 5

MUMBAI: RAM Week 5 data is here and as compared to Week 4, the ratings have not changed in termsread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group