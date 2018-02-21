Plus 91 associates with Submerge for Holi Reloaded 2018

MUMBAI: Plus 91, a venture of 3rd Rock Entertainment founded by Aarnavv Shirsat announced its association with Nikhil Chinapa’s Submerge to bring in the 6th season of ‘Holi Reloaded’ 2018.Being organized at Tulip Star, Juhu on March 2nd2018, the 6th edition of ‘Holi Reloaded’ is going to be grander, more fashionable and fun-filled with 2 brightly lit stages for crowd with intense electronic dance music and techno music to tamper your heartbeat. With Mukti Foundation coming on board as the charity partner, Holi Reloaded will support the cause of ‘Girl Child Education’.

A pioneer of the concept of Electronic Dance Music Holi parties in India, 3rd Rock Entertainment launched Holi Reloaded, India’s premiere Electronic Dance Music Holi Festival with Juno Reactor, who was known for his music of The Matrix. Brainchild of Aarnavv Shirshat, Founder 3rd Rock Entertainment, ‘Holi Reloaded’ was named after Juno Reactor’s Matrix Reloaded. Exuberating the beauty of the festival of colour fusing it with dance music mania in presence of various International and National acts; Holi Reloaded witnessed a crowd of 3500 people in its first season in 2013. Witnessing an immense growth and demand, Holi Reloaded became one of the best Holi parties in town over years with it’s fifth season in 2017 witnessing a crowd of 8000 plus people grooving to the music of Above & Beyond. Some of the other International artists who have performed in the past include the likes of Wolf Pack, Leon Bolier and Mark Sixma, Tomorrowland’s headliner –Mighty fools, amongst others.

Plus 91, a venture of 3rd Rock Entertainment, where Holi Reloaded was originated also brought in a wave of other festivals like Plus 91 Vibe, Playtronix amongst others. They have got various foreign DJ’s to tour across the country in more than 40 clubs.

“I am really excited about the 6th edition of Holi Reloaded. This time we have made it bigger with a flee market and a special kid zone at the venue for entire family to enjoy the colour of festival together. We have two stages including a stage dedicated only to EDM and the other stage called ‘The Room’ which will churn out some mind-blowing techo music. Our aim is to create the ultimate music experience for our patrons while celebrating Holi,” shared 3rd Rock Entertainment Founder and Director Aarnavv Shirsat.

Submerge Founder Nikhil Chinapa said, “We are glad to associate with Plus91 and 3rd Rock Entertainment to present the 6th season of Holi Reloaded. Holi is about being uninhibited, about sharing your own joy with your loved ones, and the world. Holi Reloaded is going to be a really special occasion. I see this as a huge cultural celebration an East-West mash up that brings together the best of both world.”