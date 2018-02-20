RadioandMusic
Press Release |  20 Feb 2018 19:30 |  By RnMTeam

Migos level up in their superstardom with their album 'Culture II'

MUMBAI: Migos released their album Culture II earlier this year. This LP serves as the feverishly anticipated follow up to last year's Platinum album Culture which received critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, GQ, The New Yorker, Pitchfork, NPR, The Atlantic, COMPLEX, Variety among others.

Their hit single Stir Fry, produced by Pharrell Williams, has garnered strong critical acclaim and was picked as the official song for the NBA's All-Star weekend. The music video directed by Sing J Lee and Quavo brings to life a new version of a classic kung fu movies starring Quavo, Offset and Takeoff as rival bosses.

Click here to watch the video:

Migos, an American hip hop trio from Lawrenceville, Georgia, formed in 2009 is composed of three rappers, known by their stage names Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff. The group has reached stratospheric heights in what Entertainment Weekly called a "banner year" with streams in the billions.

The album has crossed one billion streams in two weeks, is number one in over 60 countries and has crossed 70 million Day one streams on Spotify. In India, the album debuted number on the iTunes overall chart.

Culture II is available across all digital services exclusively on Universal Music Group.

