Chennai based EarthSync gets set to launch a nation wide tour this week

MUMBAI: EarthSync gets set to launch a nation-wide tour this week across Bangalore, Chennai and Rajasthan featuring Serbian band Naked.

Naked is a cutting-edge collaborative core-band from Serbia that blends their traditional music heritage from the Balkans with swing and free jazz. Gypsy violins, bebop rhythms, an assortment of wind instruments - their vibrant sound is a mix of global urban grooves with Balkan, world and jazz relishes. The band has performed at festivals across Serbia and around the globe, with three studio albums released to date and a brand new album in the works for 2018.

The act’s line-up features Branislav Radojkovic (bass), Goran Milosevic (drums,percussions), Djordje Mijuskovic (violin) and Rastko Uzunovic (clarinet, saxophone).

Teaming up with Vapor at Feathers A Radha Hotel for the Chennai leg of the tour, this gig marks the beginning of a partnership between EarthSync and Vapor to regularly programme genres such as world and jazz music, offering a different music experience to the city’s landscape. The property’s aim is also to offer a platform for non-mainstream sounds, promoting diversity and an eclectic approach to programming.

“We are excited about creating a platform for music and artist discovery new sounds, artistic explorations; a space where audiences come specifically for the experience of listening to music that is not often heard,” says EarthSync’s CEO Sonya Mazumdar, “I really hope audiences will come out in each city in support of Naked who are awesome artists, and dedicating so much of themselves to this India Tour”.

Naked India Tour Dates:

Bangalore - BFlat Indiranagar – 21 February

Chennai - VAPOUR - Feathers Hotel Chennai – 23 February

Thar Desert - Rajasthan Festival - 25 February