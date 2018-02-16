The singing violin of Kala Ramnath by Pancham Nishad

MUMBAI: Udayswar@Prithvi is a rare and truly unique acoustic experience of Indian Classical Music to be enjoyed in its pure form, in the manner it was originally designed, for an intimate Baithak.

"It will be unique and challenging experience to perform in Udayswar@Prithvi in total acoustic setting of Prithvi Theatre for the first time. Looking forward to perform to such a close knit audience where you get an instant reaction which encourages an artiste to perform well," Kala Ramnath.

Growing interest and enthusiasm amongst audiences of all ages to attend morning concerts has led to Pancham Nishad and Prithvi Theatre both active in promoting and developing the performing arts to come together to present Udayswar@Prithvi, a concert of morning ragas of the second prahar.

The intimacy and excellent acoustics of Prithvi Theatre offers an unadulterated exchange of music between the artiste and the audience making it a refreshing and rejuvenating experience unlike any other in today's age of microphones and amplification.

‘Udayswar@Prithvi’ is held on every third Sunday of the month and features various vocal and Instrumental artistes. In its 27 concerts till date, it has featured Devaki Pandit, Budhaditya Mukherjee, Prasad Khaparde, Sangeeta Shankar, Manjusha Patil, Mohi Baha’ud-din Dagar, Raghunandan Panshikar, Rupak Kulkarni, Shuchismita Das, Milind and Yadnesh Raikar, Jayateerth Mevundi, Tejashree Amonkar, Satish Vyas, Ulhas Kashalkar, Shakir Khan, Rahul Deshpande, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shubha Mudgal, Sabir Khan, Rashid Khan, Brij Narayan, Arati Anklikar Tikekar, Manju Mehta, Pelva Naik, Ganpati Bhat, Ronu Majumdar and Bhuvanesh Komkali.

Udayswar@Prithvi is supported exclusively by Bank of Baroda since April, 2017. On 18 February at 7:30 am Udayswar@Prithvi will present renowned violinist Kala Ramnath.