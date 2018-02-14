'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' star Veronica Vega drops new single 'Wave'

MUMBAI: Pitbull protégé and VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Veronica Vega has released her highly-anticipated single Wave feat. Lil Wayne and Jeremih. The song premiered on last night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, and was produced by Polow Da Don for Zone 4, Inc., Buddha and Supa Dups.

“After all the drama on this season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami”, it’s refreshing to get back to my first love, which is music.” Vega says, “This song is about letting go of all the negativity and creating your wave!”

Vega is signed to super producer Polow Da Don who has worked with artists such as Nicki Minaj, Ciara, Chris Brown, Fergie, and Nelly. Her single Wicked feat. Pitbull has over 25 million views on Vevo. While her single Pay Me has over 2 million views and counting, and was even remixed by renowned rapper Trina.

Raised in Miami to immigrant parents, Vega was influenced by an array of Latin sounds, as well as the 305’s rich blend of cultures and musical genres, which has become evident in her musical approach. With the assistance of two industry heavyweights, Pitbull and Polow, Vega has refined her diverse palette and found a sound that is uniquely her own.