RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  14 Feb 2018 18:01 |  By RnMTeam

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' star Veronica Vega drops new single 'Wave'

MUMBAI: Pitbull protégé and VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Veronica Vega has released her highly-anticipated single Wave feat. Lil Wayne and Jeremih. The song premiered on last night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, and was produced by Polow Da Don for Zone 4, Inc., Buddha and Supa Dups.

“After all the drama on this season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami”, it’s refreshing to get back to my first love, which is music.” Vega says, “This song is about letting go of all the negativity and creating your wave!”

Vega is signed to super producer Polow Da Don who has worked with artists such as Nicki Minaj, Ciara, Chris Brown, Fergie, and Nelly. Her single Wicked feat. Pitbull has over 25 million views on Vevo. While her single Pay Me has over 2 million views and counting, and was even remixed by renowned rapper Trina.

Raised in Miami to immigrant parents, Vega was influenced by an array of Latin sounds, as well as the 305’s rich blend of cultures and musical genres, which has become evident in her musical approach. With the assistance of two industry heavyweights, Pitbull and Polow, Vega has refined her diverse palette and found a sound that is uniquely her own.

Tags
Love & Hip Hop: Miami Vh1 Lil Wayne Jeremih Pitbull Polow Wicked Nicki Minaj Ciara Chris Brown Fergie Nelly Veronica Vega Wave Zone 4 Inc. Buddha Supa Dups
Related news
Press Releases | 02 Jan 2018

EDM giant Martin Garrix wows audiences at TIMEOUT 72, Goa on Day 3

MUMBAI: The first ever TIMEOUT72 unfurled over the sands of Vagator bringing fans from India and around the world a spectacle that spread over the four stages: The Main Stage Majoris, the Live Stage, Proximus, the Psy Stage, Eximus and the Vinyl Ambulance Stage.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Dec 2017

Rap legend Wiz Khalifa took India by storm at TIMEOUT 72, Goa on Day 2

MUMBAI: For the third day running, TIMEOUT 72 festival goers were unified and inspired by the uplifting melodies and irresistible beats flowing through Vagator's milky sands.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Dec 2017

Pop star Jason Derulo sets the perfect tone for TIMEOUT 72, Goa on Day 1

MUMBAI: The terra firma of Vagator went “TIMEOUT 72” for the first time today as some of the most excellent names from the homegrown and international music circuit gave birth to a world-class music spectacle in the state of Goa.

read more
Press Releases | 10 Nov 2017

Pitbull to release 'Greatest Hits'

MUMBAI: Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum international music icon and business entrepreneur Pitbull today announced the release of his first Greatest Hits album via Mr.

read more
Press Releases | 10 Nov 2017

VH1 Supersonic set to rock with great line-up in February

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic, multi-genre music festivals in India is set to rock your world this coming February.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
9X Media celebrates Valentine's Day with it's special programming

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a series of programming initiatives across read more

Press Releases
BIG FM with Saregama Yoodlee Films bring 'Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz' on radio

MUMBAI: BIG FM is adding to its legacy of providing entertainment based on original content withread more

News
Radio stations go beyond ordinary this V-Day

MUMBAI: The year’s most awaited day for people truly madly in love is here, the V-Day.read more

Press Releases
B4U Music celebrates love with Valentine's Day special

MUMBAI: February brings a sniff of romance in the air.read more

News
Apple Music student membership expands to 82 new markets
,

MUMBAI: Apple announced today that it is expanding the availability of its Apple music student mread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group