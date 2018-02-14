Kasbo unveils new single 'Your Tempo'

MUMBAI: Your Tempo, the newest track by Swedish producer Kasbo, premiered earlier today on Billboard. The track marks the fourth single from his debut LP, Places We Don’t Know, out 23rd March via Foreign Family Collective/Counter Records. Fans can preorder the album now. “Your Tempo” follows fast on the heels of Aldrig Mer featuring the London duo TENDER, which climbed to number two at Hype Machine and praised by FADER as ‘a melancholic and twinkling synth pop gem.’

Kasbo embarks on a his first national headline tour this April with support from BAYNK. Later this summer, Kasbo will perform at major music festivals including Hangout Music Festival, Firefly Music Festival, and Electric Forest Music Festival.

When Carl Garsbo landed in Gothenburg at the tail end of 2015, the Swedish producer (better known as Kasbo) couldn't sit still. "I felt inspired beyond words,” says Garsbo, riding high from a recent trek with his Counter Records labelmates ODESZA and the promising one-two punch of the wildly expressive Umbrella Club EP and tear duct-tapping World Away track, he didn't waste any time. He got right back in the studio.

Garsbo fired up a few remixes first, including The Temper Trap (Fall Together), Big Gigantic (Little Things), and Mutemath (Monument). Once those palate cleansers set the scene for the next Kasbo record, a series of digital singles began to slip out, including the synth-laced balladry of Found You, the neon-lit high notes of Lay It On Me, and the steady build of Bleed It Out rounded out by the robust singer/songwriter skills of Linnea Södah.

Due out 23 March through ODESZA's own Foreign Family Collective and Counter Records, Places We Don't Know is the debut LP Garsbo's merely hinted at for the past four years. From its minimalist cover to its flurry of endorphin-flooding melodies, the record is a widescreen example of how buoyant house beats can make you move and cry.

"I feel like being an artist is not only making music," he explains, "but expressing yourself in a ton of different forums. I want to get better at that; I wanna branch out. I don't want Kasbo to just be a name who puts out music. I want it to be kind of a world to delve into."

Places We Don't Know - Tracklisting

1. Bara Du

2. Your Tempo

3. Aldrig Mer (Feat. TENDER)

4. Roots (Feat. Amanda Fondell)

5. Snow In Gothenburg

6. Stay With Me

7. About You

8. Over You (Feat. Frida Sundemo)

9. Bleed It Out

10. Lay it On Me (Feat. Keiynan Lonsdale)

11. Places We Don't Know

12. The Voice Says (Feat. Charlie Kim)

13. Allt Stod Still (Outro)