George Kwali and Kideko team up for vibrant new track 'All On Me'

MUMBAI: Rising producers George Kwali and Kideko have joined up again following up their gigantic 2016 mega-hit Crank It with the rumbling release of brand new track All On Me.

Set to drop on 9 February via Nothing Else Matters label, the hearty bass-line of All On Me offers a deep and brooding layer to this pumping house hit, which looks set to inflict real damage to dance floors worldwide upon release. Laced the with gruff vocals of Kwali himself, the track marks another instant floor filler for the duo, who last teamed up on Crank It, which has so far amassed almost 20 million Spotify streams.

Originating from Brighton, producer George Kwali states house legends such as MK and Duke Dumont as early inspirations, and has garnered critical acclaim from the likes of Annie Mac, Pete Tong, Danny Howard, MistaJam, and Toddla T, in his career to date.

“Ryan [Kideko] and I have been good friends for about six years now,” says George of the writing process. “It’s difficult to make something that can exist in clubland but then crossover at the same time. It’s finding the balance between the two. I guess it just boils down to putting out the best music possible.”

Supported by the likes of with Gorgon City, Armand Van Helden, Oliver Heldens and Fatboy Slim (ironically, good friends with George Kwali’s father), Kideko has amassed an army of fans worldwide, charming them with his rhythmically-rich house music.

Having played at various festivals including Lovebox and Creamfields, his 2017 track Dum Dum was laced by the vocals of global superstar Tinie Tempah and has so far received over three million streams, becoming Annie Mac’s ‘Hottest Record In The World’ in the process.

An unique and dynamic embodiment of both artist’s signature styles, All On Me is set for release on 9 February.