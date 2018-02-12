Jennifer Lopez releases brand new single 'Us'

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez has released her brand new single Us at all digital retailers. Upon going live last Friday, the song immediately catapulted into the Top 10 of iTunes Overall Top Songs Chart and Top Pop Songs Chart where it’s remained ever since.

Produced by the powerhouse team of Skrillex [Justin Bieber, Fifth Harmony] and Poo Bear [DJ Khaled, Usher], the dance track proves instantly infectious with a sound bound to resonate worldwide. Once again, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi platinum superstar delivers a show-stopping and stunning vocal performance and pushes the boundaries of pop music in the process. While serving up the style and spirit that millions of fans worldwide adore, she simultaneously evolves with a new dance floor-ready anthem that’s impossible to shake.

It’s the perfect follow-up to her most recent English-language smash Ain’t Your Mama, which has drummed up over 536 million YouTube views and counting and earned an RIAA gold certification. It’s simply Jennifer Lopez…

Fans can catch her residency show, All I Have, at The Axis in Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas all year. She’ll also be returning to the television screen on NBC’s Shades of Blue and World of Dance later this year.

Get ready, because 2018 is the year of Jennifer Lopez—brighter, bolder, and bigger than ever.