FLOSSTRADAMUS teams with rapper 24HRS for new single '2 MUCH'

MUMBAI: Following Tern It Up, his late 2017 track with Dillon Francis, FLOSSTRADAMUS is banging out the year with a brand new single. 9th February it’s a return to the sound that put FLOSS on the map with 2 Much featuring 24HRS (Ultra Music). Currently on the come-up via red-hot tracks like What You Like ft Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Kalifah and his own EP Night Shift, 24HRS sets the scene of things that have all become 2 Much.

The pair debuted the song live at Escape: Psycho Circus in Southern California this past Halloween.

Meanwhile FLOSSTRADAMUS continues on with headlining shows on his “Flosstradamus: In Hi-Def”tour and major festival slots at Crush: San Francisco, EDC Mexico and Ultra Music Festival, as well as continued residency dates at Intrigue in Las Vegas. All dates follow below. Expect sets locked and loaded with throwback trap anthems, house hits, signature bangers, and, as he puts it, “other weird joints I’m feeling at the moment.”